Is Ricky Pearsall Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Eagles)
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is listed as questionable for Sunday's wild card matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Pearsall, who missed the 49ers' Week 18 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, has been banged up all season long, and it appears he could miss this game.
Fox's Jay Glazer reported on Saturday that Pearsall would be a game-time decision for San Francisco on Sunday, and ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that the team activated wide receiver Malik Turner for this matchup.
That could be a sign that Pearsall is trending in the wrong direction for this playoff clash.
During the regular season, Pearsall appeared in nine games, and the 49ers went 8-1 in those matchups. The former first-round pick caught 36 of his 53 targets for 528 yards, but he did not find the end zone.
If Pearsall plays, he could operate as the No. 1 receiver in this 49ers offense, and he had a big showing in Week 17 against the Chicago Bears, catching five of his eight targets for 85 yards while playing over 80 percent of the team's offensive snaps.
With Pearsall's status in question for this game, here's how the SI Betting team is wagering on the 49ers' passing game on Sunday.
Best 49ers Prop Bet vs. Eagles
Earlier today, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite prop bets for this matchup, and he's taking Christian McCaffrey to have a major impact in the passing game:
Christian McCaffrey OVER 5.5 Receptions (+120)
Christian McCaffrey has only averaged 3.9 yards per carry this season, but has been extremely effective in the passing game. He has hauled in 6+ receptions in two of his last three games, and getting the ball in his hands in the passing game may be the most effective way to attack this Eagles defense. I love this bet at plus-money.
