Why Alijah Vera-Tucker is a Risk the 49ers Could Take in Free Agency

The San Francisco 49ers have a tough decision to make on the offensive line this offseason. They need to upgrade at left guard, and there are plenty of free agents with the capability to make it happen. One player that is worth looking into is New York Jets guard Aliah Vera-Tucker.

Should San Francisco 49ers pursue Alijah Vera-Tucker in NFL Free agency?

The case for Vera-Tucker is strong. He is 26 years old, a former first-round pick, and when he is on the field, he has been a talented piece who has helped the Jets. He was drafted when Mike LeFleur ran the offense, so you know that he can adjust to the 49ers' scheme.

The Jets even picked up his fifth-year option last year because they wanted to keep him. However, after five years in New York, he may be looking for a different franchise.

The cases against him are valid as well. He has two seasons of full health. In those seasons, he has been excellent, but he has seven, five, and zero games played in the other three seasons. He has suffered an Achilles injury and two pec injuries, one to each pec, that ended his season. On one hand, it is not the same thing that is bothering him, and these are not considered normal injuries. On the other, it is hard to bet on a player with five seasons and three significant injuries.

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Beyond that, from the 49ers' perspective, he has played left guard, but he has not done it since 2021. To be fair, he was very good there and may have only moved because of coaching changes, but he last played a full season in 2024 as a starting right guard. That is an adjustment.

Vera-Tucker is projected to get a four-year deal worth $51M in free agency, according to Spotrac. It makes sense if a team signs a first-round pick with solid tape in the prime of his career for the next four seasons. However, the questions linger, especially for the 49ers, a team with injury questions; there is a real thought about how great a fit this is.

The 49ers have to kick the tires on Vera-Tucker because players with his talent at his age do not get free to often. However, the stars would have to come together for the 49ers to make this signing and for Vera-Tucker to get through four healthy seasons with the team.

Read More