    December 10, 2021
    Deebo Samuel (Groin) Is Questionable to Play Against the Bengals

    The 49ers most likely need Samuel to beat the Bengals -- he didn't play last week and the 49ers lost to the Seahawks, who have just four wins.
    The 49ers better be careful.

    They've listed wide receiver Deebo Samuel (groin) as questionable to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Samuel injured his groin two weeks ago, and practiced for the first time Friday, which was a mere walkthrough. So he's not 100 percent healthy.

    The 49ers most likely will need Samuel to beat the Bengals -- he didn't play last week and the 49ers lost to the Seahawks, who have just four wins. The Bengals have seven. So it's possible the 49ers are rushing Samuel back, even though this Sunday is not a must-win game. They can lose and still make the playoffs.

    "If Deebo hand't done anything all week, it wouldn't be an option (to play him)," Shanahan said on Friday. "You don't just rest a guy with a muscle strain and say, 'Rest it until Sunday.' That's how you repull it. You have to push it every day to know if you can push it on Sunday, but you want it pushed in a controlled environment. When you're pushing it, going against someone, competing, it's just such a higher chance of pulling it. So we've been pushing him on the sides -- we just haven't been having him go against guys. Hopefully that will give him the best chance to (play). I'll find out tomorrow where they think he's at. If they think he's good and don't think he'll reinjure it, then he'll be up on Sunday."

    That would be a reassuring answer if the 49ers training staff had a good track record of determining when players are ready and not a danger to reinjure themselves. But 49ers trainer Ben Peterson repeatedly has rushed players back only for them to have setbacks and miss more time than they should have.

    The 49ers can't afford Samuel to have any setbacks and miss an extended period. Because if he goes down again, the season is over.

    Choose wisely, 49ers.

