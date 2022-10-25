Skip to main content

Deebo Samuel Pulled His Hamstring Against the Chiefs

"He finished the game," Shanahan said, "but it was bothering him. He reported it today."
More bad news for the 49ers.

All pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel pulled his hamstring Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers list Samuel as day to day.

Shanahan didn't say when in the game Samuel injured his hamstring, or the likelihood that Samuel will play this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Samuel has been a huge reason for the 49ers' dominance over the Rams the past few seasons, so they'll need him.

Samuel didn't seem like himself against the Chiefs. He gained just 44 yards from scrimmage and was largely held in check by a subpar defense. Perhaps he injured his hamstring early and soldiered through the game.

But it's worth noting that Samuel is having a down season by his standards. He has caught just 59 percent of his targets, and he has dropped 13 percent of the passes that have come his way. He is not playing like the All Pro the 49ers are paying him to be.

Perhaps we shouldn't be surprised. Samuel sat out most of the offseason while he waited for the 49ers to extend his contract. When he returned to the team a week into training camp, he seemed overweight and out of shape. Now he has an injured hamstring. 

Last season, the 49ers squeaked into the playoffs primarily because Samuel put the team on his back and dragged it there. So far this season, it doesn't seem like he'll do that again.

