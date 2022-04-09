Deebo Samuel Reportedly Wants to be the Highest Paid Non-Quarterback in the NFL

More power to Deebo Samuel.

He apparently wants to be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, according to Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort-Worth Star Telegram.

The NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback currently is Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who's earning an average of $30 million per season. Which means Samuel wants more than $30 million per season. Plus it means he wants more money than teammate Nick Bosa, who also is up for an extension and is worth roughly $30 million per season.

Still, Samuel's contract request is not outrageous. I firmly believe he was the MVP of the NFL last season -- by far the most valuable non quarterback. Without him, the 49ers probably would have won five or six games and their offense would have been horrible. As opposed to 2020, when Nick Bosa missed all but two games and the defense still ranked No. 5 in the NFL.

The 49ers absolutely should give Samuel what he wants, because he's worth it. And they can afford to give him what he wants, because their quarterback, Trey Lance, is earning an average of just $8.5 million per season. So they can afford to splurge on an offensive weapon.

The 49ers should front-load Samuel's contract and give him lots of guaranteed money in 2023 and 2024 when Lance will still be on his rookie contract. Then, the 49ers can give themselves an out in Samuel's contract in 2025 if they need it, considering longevity is a major question for him. And this arrangement would appeal to him because he would get roughly $70 million in the first two seasons of his contract and then he possibly could become a free agent once again before he turns 30.

Win-win.

Pay the man.