5 49ers who need to step up to beat the Buccaneers
What was always slated to be a fun game on the schedule has turned into a battle for first place in the NFC when the San Francisco 49ers head to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers.
Tampa Bay obviously has a roster that presents plenty of challenges. Who are the 49ers that will be tested the most?
Demarcus Robinson
The Buccaneers' secondary is already their weakness, and their top three cornerbacks are on the injury report. Jamel Dean looks likely to play, Benjamin Morrison does not, and Zyon McCollum is 50/50. If Kindle Vildor has to start, the 49ers need to pick on him.
Kendrick Bourne has been great, but a lot of his routes have been short, quick hitters. Jauan Jennings is back, but will play in the slot, where Tampa Bay is a bit better.
This game has a chance to be a shootout, and if they want to put the Bucs away, they need to find big plays. Robinson has been too quiet since returning to the lineup and needs to have a big game to beat the Bucs.
Malik Mustapha
The 49ers are getting Malik Mustapha into the lineup this week, and it could not come at a better time. Marques Sigle did his job, but as the quarterbacks and passing attacks started to get tougher, the issues in coverage started to become notable.
Tampa Bay does a great job moving Emeka Egbuka around, and the 49ers run a lot of zone, which puts responsibility on their safeties to prevent big plays.
Mustapha is going to be a key to whether Baker Mayfield has a big day or not.
Jordan Elliott and Sam Okuayinonu
The Buccaneers' right side of their offensive line is their weakest unit with both Cody Mauch and Luke Goedecke out. They have Luke Haggard at right guard and Charlie Heck at right tackle, and both are issues right now.
Elliott has been lackluster throughout his time in San Francisco, but they have not found a better one yet. He will be lined up over Haggard more than any other defender on the 49ers, so he has to step. Okuayininu has started across from the right tackle with Bosa out. His job has mostly been to defend the run, but anything he can do to beat Heck would be a positive.
Connor Colby
Connor Colby has been the 49ers' biggest issue in pass protection, but he has been passable as a run blocker. Now, he gets the Buccaneers defense, which is the best in the NFL at defending the run.
Vita Vea is arguably the best run defender in the NFL right now, and he is going to spend the majority of his day lined up against Colby. If Colby can handle himself, he may buy himself some time to grow as a pass protector. However, he may get exposed in all areas.
Jake Tonges
The Buccaneers' linebackers are some of the worst coverage defenders in the NFL. No linebacker has allowed more than 300 yards in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus, aside from SirVocea Dennis, who has 331 yards allowed.
If there is one thing that Kyle Shanahan loves, it is getting his tight ends in mismatches against linebackers. Tonges has been hot, and that has to continue if they want to pick the Bucs apart.