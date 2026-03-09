Instant Grade: 49ers Sign Veteran Receiver Mike Evans

Wide receiver needed to be desperately addressed by the San Francisco 49ers this offseason.

Sure enough, they act fast on Day 1 of free agency by signing veteran receiver Mike Evans. The 49ers successfully reeled in the top free agent wide receiver.

Evans signs a three-year, $60.4 million deal to leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 49ers. That's not a bad contract for him, given that he will be 33-years-old when the 2026 season begins.

Signing Evans is a clear sign from the 49ers that they wanted a proven, dominant receiver to take their passing game to the next level. Evans is capable of doing that, but there are concerns.

Mike Evans is a roll of the dice for the 49ers

Evans only played eight games last season. He broke his clavicle and suffered a hamstring injury. Breaking a bone is a freak accident, but his hamstring is concerning.

He is an older player after all, so it can be a sign that his body is breaking down. For all anyone knows, Evans' hamstrings are turning into carnitas or pulled pork.

The 49ers needed to get younger, faster, and more explosive. They don't accomplish that at all by signing Evans, even though he does improve their offense.

It's a roll of the dice with Evans. Anytime a player is entering their mid-30s, it's a question every year if they can continue to be an effective talent.

That's the dilemma the 49ers are currently facing with Trent Williams, and he's a much better player at his position than Evans. The bright side is the 49ers didn't spend too much for him.

They're banking on Evans remaining healthy and being their answer for their vertical threat. Evans has never been a burner, but he has excelled at making big plays down the field.

This past season, he ran 101 vertical routes, which is almost half of the routes run. The 49ers want and need to take more deep shots, so it makes sense to get the player who excels at it.

Brock Purdy doesn't have a strong arm at all, so when he does fail to lay it in front of Evans, he can have faith knowing Evans can go up and get it. He's a possession receiver after all.

With all of that said, the 49ers should've gone a different route at receiver. Instead, they continue to invest in old and injured players, and then they wonder why they lead the league in injuries.

Grade: C

