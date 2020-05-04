All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

5 Underused 49ers Who Could See More Playing Time in 2020

Grant Cohn

The 49ers have the deepest roster in the NFL.

Every time one of their players gets injured, it seems the 49ers have a gem waiting on the bench, from cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to linebacker Dre Greenlaw to center Ben Garland. All three went from anonymous backups to crucial starters last season.

Here is the next wave of underused gems who could see an increase in playing time next season:

1. Running back Raheem Mostert.

Mostert was a breakout star in 2019. He averaged 5.6 yards per carry during the regular season and rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the NFC Championship. But he never started a game for the 49ers. He came off the bench, and typically carried the ball no more than 10 to 12 times per game. A light workload. Mostert had a knee injury four five weeks and, although he never missed a game, the 49ers were careful not to overuse him.

Mostert’s knee shouldn’t be an issue next season. Which means the 49ers should give him 15 to 18 carries per game -- a workload he deserves. If he were to average 5.5 yards per carry and run just 15 times per game in 2020, he’d gain more than 1,400 yards. Look for Mostert to put up monster numbers.

2. Tight end Ross Dwelley.

Dwelley wasn’t supposed to make the 49ers’ final roster last season. They signed Levine Toilolo and drafted Kaden Smith, and those two were supposed to be George Kittle’s backups. But Dwelley beat out Smith in training camp, and created a mini-role in the offense as the pass-catching-specialist among the backup tight ends.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw Dwelley 22 passes in 2019, and Dwelley caught 15 of them, picked up eight first downs and scored two touchdowns. He’s not fast like Kittle, but Dwelley gets open and is the most sure-handed player on the entire roster. Almost never drops a pass.

Dwelley can improve a 49ers red-zone offense that ranked 20th out of 32 teams in 2019. Look for the 49ers to throw Dwelley more passes in the red zone next season.

3. Offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill.

Brunskill started 2019 as a member of the San Diego Fleet, a team in the Alliance of American Football, a league which no longer exists. The 49ers signed him in April, and he made the final roster as a long shot.

By mid season, Brunskill became the starting right tackle for four weeks after Mike McGlinchey injured his knee. Then Brunskill started at left tackle for one game after Joe Staley injured his finger. Then Brunskill started at right guard for the final two weeks of the regular season after Mike Person injured his neck.

Had the 49ers kept Brunskill at right guard for the playoffs, they might have won the Super Bowl. But they gave the job back to Person, who was arguably the worst player on the field against the Chiefs.

The 49ers released Person this offseason. Now Brunskill is the favorite to take Person’s job. Better late than never.

4. Defensive tackle Jullian Taylor.

The 49ers expect rookie defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw to replace DeForest Buckner next season. And Kinlaw may indeed replace him. But rookie defensive linemen don’t always start right away. Sometimes, they perform better when they come off the bench and focus on just one job: rushing the quarterback. That’s what Arik Armstead did his rookie season.

If the 49ers want Kinlaw to come off the bench and rush the quarterback next season, they can use Jullian Taylor as the run-stopping specialist in the base defense. Taylor is an extremely powerful player who didn’t have much of an opportunity to play when Buckner was on the team.

5. Free safety Tarvarius Moore.

Moore was the 49ers’ starting free safety during training camp last year, because Jimmie Ward had a broken collarbone. And Moore was fantastic in camp. Intercepted Jimmy Garoppolo many times.

Moore also started the first-three games of the season, because Ward broke his finger, and almost intercepted a pass during the season opener against the Buccaneers. Moore dropped the ball in the end zone.

After Week 3, the 49ers benched Moore because he missed a couple open-field tackles -- understandable for a young player who was a cornerback in 2018. But the 49ers didn’t give up on him. Later in the season, he became their dime back and even intercepted a pass during the Super Bowl.

Moore intercepts lots of passes -- he frequently finds himself near the football. Ward has intercepted zero passes since 2016. Should be just a matter of time until Moore takes Ward’s job.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why the 49ers Needs Brandon Aiyuk to Pan Out

The 49ers have drafted eight wide receivers since 2017 with little to show for their investments. They need Brandon Aiyuk to pan out.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Daniners

What if the 49ers had Traded Jimmy Garoppolo Back to the Patriots?

Could the 49ers have traded Jimmy Garoppolo back to the Patriots for a first-round pick?

Grant Cohn

by

BayLover

49ers Kendrick Bourne Could be in for Reduced Role in 2020

49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne could catch fewer passes in 2020.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Joe Walker Provides Depth for 49ers Linebackers

Joe Walker will improve the 49ers' linebacker depth and special teams.

Maverick Pallack

Did the 49ers follow the Patriots' blueprint by trading Buckner?

The 49ers may have made the right decision trading DeForest Buckner. But did they indeed follow the Patriots’ blueprint?

Grant Cohn

Why the 49ers haven't traded Nick Mullens

The 49ers could have traded quarterback Nick Mullens to at least two teams. Here's why the 49ers refused.

Grant Cohn

by

49ersrok

Which 49ers UDFA has the Best Chance to Make the Final Roster?

49ers undrafted rookie running back JaMycal Hasty has a legitimate chance to make the team's final roster.

Grant Cohn

by

Bebsie

Three 49ers Wide Receivers on the Hot Seat

The 49ers might cut wide receivers Richie James Jr., Trent Taylor and Kendrick Bourne.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Projecting the role of 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Brandon Aiyuk should have a significant role in the 49ers offense as a rookie.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

Hackphx

Should the 49ers Move Tarvarius Moore Back to Corner?

The 49ers are desperate for cornerback depth, and Tarvarius Moore played corner in 2018. Should they move him back to corner for 2020?

Jose Luis Sanchez III