A Team Reportedly is Offering the 49ers Two Second Round Picks for Garoppolo

The Jimmy Garoppolo Saga keeps getting more and more bizarre.

The 49ers have received an offer of two second-round draft picks for Jimmy Garoppolo, according to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio:

"As we hear it, 49ers G.M. John Lynch is telling interested teams that he has an offer in hand of two second-round picks for Garoppolo, a player the team acquired in 2017 for one second-round pick. (At least one interested team reacted to the news, we’re told, by concluding that, if the 49ers have two first-round picks for Garoppolo, they should take it.)"

If Florio is correct and this report is true, most people would be skeptical that the 49ers would have such a lucrative offer on the table and not accept it immediately. That's why "at least one interested" team told Florio the 49ers "should take" the two second-round picks.

And that's why I don't think the 49ers have that offer on the table for Garoppolo.

The Saints need a quarterback but most likely will re-sign Jameis Winston.

The Seahawks need a quarterback but they know Garoppolo for what he is and probably would laugh at the 49ers if they called and offered Garoppolo in a trade.

The Panthers need a quarterback, but they don't have a second- or a third-round pick to trade this year, plus they already have Sam Darnold, who's expensive, so they'd have to spend roughly $45 million next season to have both him and Garoppolo, and no team is that stupid.

And there's the Colts, who probably would trade for Garoppolo, but almost certainly won't offer their second-round pick this year. They'd be smarter to trade that for Baker Mayfield or Matt Ryan, or simply sign Marcus Mariota.

So here's how I interpret Florio's report:

Lynch might be fibbing to bolster a depressed trade market for Garoppolo, or Florio might be just flat out wrong. And it's possible Florio is wrong -- it sounds like he's relaying a rumor he heard second- or third-hand.

This rumor puts the 49ers in a bad position, because if they end up trading Garoppolo for a mere third-round pick, which would be a good return for him, fans will be disappointed they didn't get the two second-round picks that allegedly were on the table according to Florio.

I'll give Lynch the benefit of the doubt and say that Florio heard incorrectly. Because if Florio is right and Lynch is holding out for more than two second-round picks for Garoppolo, the 49ers should fire Lynch and find a new general manager.