Adam Schefter Says It's No Lock the 49ers Will Trade Jimmy Garoppolo

Say it ain't so.

Apparently, there's a world in which Jimmy Garoppolo will play for the 49ers again in 2020. Meaning there's no lock the 49ers will trade him this offseason, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who recently explained his reasoning to Pro Football Focus' Ari Meirov.

MEIROV: Let's say Russell (Wilson) isn't traded, Aaron (Rodgers) isn't traded. Jimmy Garoppolo likely gets traded. If those two guys aren't moved, could Garoppolo get traded for a first round pick because nobody else is available?"

SCHEFTER: "You say 'likely' on Garoppolo -- I guess that's fair, but I'm just telling you that Trey Lance was probably further behind than people realized, Trey Lance is greener than people realize, Trey Lance is going to need more work than people realize, and they have a roster that can win now. And you said maybe someone gives up a one. Well, maybe somebody doesn't. Let's say somebody gives up a two and a four for Garoppolo -- I'm just throwing something out there. Now you're San Francisco. Garoppolo unquestionably is one of the most popular and respected players in your locker room. Players love playing with him. You have him under contract this year at a very friendly $25 million cap number. And if you play with him this year and you lose him after this year, you're going to get a third-round compensatory pick back in return. So are you better playing this season with Jimmy while getting Trey the training he still needs, or are you better trading Garoppolo for a two, a four and a six? What's the better alternative? You tell me."

MEIROV: "I get that, but if you're not trading Jimmy now after trading up to get Lance, it's a sign to your fanbase that he's not developing the right way."

SCHEFTER: "No no no. Let me tell you this -- he's developing the right way. They are happy with him. But he didn't play college football two years ago, he's coming from a small school to begin with and there is a steep learning curve for a quarterback like that who's blessed with a lot of talent who they still are very high on. It's not a reflection of whether they think he's going to make it. Look, we said this last year and people said, 'They're not keeping Garopppolo, they're trading him.' Well, he played. And by the way, maybe they do trade him. I'm not telling you you're wrong. It still absolutely is on the table that he could be moved and I think he believes he's going to be moved. I'm just giving you the other side that I don't think it's a lock he's going to be traded. He very well might. But it's not a lock. But to your other point, if all these other quarterbacks stay put, would a team up its offer for Garoppolo? Maybe yeah. Maybe if then they would offer a one and a six -- I'm just talking off the top of my head. Could it increase the value of Garoppolo? Maybe some. But I think the amount it can increase is capped to a certain degree. But yeah, it could drive up the value of Jimmy.

Grant's take: Schefter asked Meirov a key question: Would you rather trade Garoppolo now for picks in Rounds 2, 4 and 6 of the upcoming draft, or keep Garoppolo another year and get a third-round comp pick for him in 2023.

Meirov never answered this question, so I will.

I'd rather trade Garoppolo right now for the two, the four and the six. That's a freaking no brainer.

The 49ers better not bring Garoppolo back for yet another season. It's Lance's team now. He's been the best quarterback on the roster since they drafted him.