An Official Moratorium on 49ers "What If" Questions

SANTA CLARA -- What if football fans could slow down and savor the moment?

The 49ers are having one of the most interesting seasons in franchise history, and lots of their fans simply want to speculate about the upcoming offseason. Forget that the 49ers have the best defense in franchise history. Forget that they're playing their rookie third-string quarterback who was the last pick in the draft and currently is undefeated. Forget that in 15 years, 49ers fans still will say, "Remember 2022?"

Let's honor this generational story by not speculating about how it might end and what will happen afterward. All that fruitless speculation only takes away from the drama and passion of this season.

This is an official moratorium on 49ers-related hypotheticals, particularly "what ifs" such as the following:

1. What if Brock Purdy wins the Super Bowl? Does that mean he automatically wins the starting job over Trey Lance next season?

2. What if Kyle Shanahan wins the Super Bowl with a rookie third-string quarterback? Would that mean Shanahan is better than Bill Walsh?

3. What if Purdy makes it to the NFC Championship game but not the Super Bowl? Would there be a quarterback competition?

4. What if Lance gets upset and demands a trade?

5. What if Jimmy Garoppolo's market dries up yet again and the 49ers sign him to another one-year deal?

6. What if DeMeco Ryans becomes a head coach? Who will replace him?

7. What if Purdy gets injured in the playoffs? Will Garoppolo come back and save the day, or will Josh Johnson play and be better than Purdy?

8. What if Elijah Mitchell is fully healthy next season? Will he split carries with Christian McCaffrey?

9. What if the 49ers can't re-sign Emmanuel Moseley or Jimmie Ward?

10. What if the 49ers sign Tom Brady?

These questions are officially banned until the season ends.