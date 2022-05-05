Are 49ers Coaches Really Underwhelmed by Trey Lance?

I find it interesting that a sports writer from a market on the other side of the country has heard something no one locally or nationally has reported.

This is a juicy rumor.

The 49ers coaches reportedly have been "continually underwhelmed by Trey Lance," according Matt Lombardo, a sports writer based in Philadelphia.

I find it interesting that a sports writer from a market on the other side of the country has heard something no one locally or nationally has reported. Perhaps Lombardo was misinformed. Or maybe he knows someone on the 49ers coaching staff. Or maybe he knows someone who used to be on the coaching staff.

The 49ers overhauled most of their offensive coaching staff this offseason. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is now the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, and he brought wide receivers coach Wes Welker and tight ends coach John Embree with him. Plus, running backs coach Bobby Turner is taking a year off, and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello now is the offensive coordinator at Kentucky.

So it's possible the coach or coaches who were "underwhelmed" by Lance are gone.

Let's say Scangarello was down on Lance -- Scangarello coached him every day last season after coming to the 49ers from the Philadelphia Eagles. Scangarello worked with Jimmy Garoppolo in 2017 and maybe wanted to continue working with him instead of Lance. Or maybe Scangarello thought the 49ers should have drafted Mac Jones instead of Lance.

Either way, who cares? Scangarello is history, as are most of the 49ers' offensive assistant coaches from last season.

Some of the new offensive coaches -- Anthony Lynn and Brian Griese in particular -- haven't even seen Lance practice yet. So how could they be underwhelmed or overwhlemed or even whelmed by him? And if they weren't enthusiastic about Lance, why did they join the 49ers?

This report seems like old, outdated news, but it's juicy nonetheless.