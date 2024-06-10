Are the 49ers Giving Brandon Aiyuk a Fair Offer With his Contract Extension?
Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers are still trying to work towards a contract extension.
There has been little to go on with minimal reporting/insight on the negotiations until recently. Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that the 49ers have made an offer to Aiyuk on a contract extension.
"I'm hearing their offer is in the $26-million range, which certainly is not Justin Jefferson money, nor should it be, but it's closer to that DeVonta Smith, Amon-Ra St. Brown, that next tier down." said Silver on KNBR 680's "Papa & Lund".
This is the first time a number has been revealed on what a contract extension for Aiyuk is looking like. Assuming the report is legitimate by Silver, then it is clear that Aiyuk isn't interested in agreeing to that extension. Otherwise, it would have happened already.
So, are the 49ers giving Aiyuk a fair offer with his contract extension?
Absolutely. The 49ers are not nickel and diming him at all. That has usually been the case when they undergo contract negotiations on an extension with their players. It was that way with Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa the last two years.
But this offer for Aiyuk is incredibly fair. It fits right where Aiyuk is, which is nowhere near close to Justin Jefferson, but right there with Devonta Smith and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Of course, Aiyuk isn't going to want to cave into that offer so easily even if it is a good one.
He most likely believes he can get more than St. Brown and is probably trying to use Jefferson's contract as leverage. The thing is the 49ers will and should scoff at Aiyuk trying to bring Jefferson's contract to the table because that is an outlier deal for an outlier receiver.
It is one thing to bring up Smith's and St. Brown's, but not Jefferson. Besides, Aiyuk should not surpass St. Brown's deal. Aiyuk hasn't been doing it long enough as St. Brown and isn't similar in importance to the 49ers' offense as St. Brown is for the Lions' offense.
I think Aiyuk could end up getting a little bump from that offer as the months go by, but the 49ers should not budge more than that. It is also possible that Aiyuk believes the 49ers are giving him a fair deal as well. It just wouldn't make sense for him to immediately sign it if it means he can squeeze a little more from the 49ers.
Either way, these negotiations are looking more and more likely to leak into training camp.