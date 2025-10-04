All 49ers

Assessing 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan’s Chances to Win Coach of the Year

It might be Week 5, but it sounds plausible.

Henry Cheal

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco 49ers are on an incredible high after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 26-23 on the road.

This win is significant for all the right reasons, but the conversation is turning to head coach Kyle Shanahan and his Coach of the Year credentials.

Narratives never fail to push their agenda, but whether the conversation is warranted is another question entirely.

Richard Sherman believes Shanahan has a chance

Richard Sherma
Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; From left: Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Ryan Fitzpatrick, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) and middle linebacker Fred Warner (54), Andrew Whitworth and Richard Sherman on the Prime Thursday Night Football set at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While it’s still early in the season, former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman has already begun entertaining these conversations.

The win over the Rams means the 49ers remain unbeaten in their division, with two of those victories coming on the road.

“This was a Coach of the Year signature performance for Kyle Shanahan and you got to treat it that way," he said on the Richard Sherman Podcast.

"It gets to a point that you see how depleted this team is, but you get to understand and appreciate Kyle Shanahan’s brilliance in his play calling, his coaching, and I think sometimes you lose sight of that.

"And you don’t appreciate what he’s been able to do over these 9 years in San Francisco. But games like this where it looks like there’s no way in hell this team wins this game, and they do.

"Then you get the respect and appreciation for him and Robert Saleh.”

The 49ers' 2025 season is miraculous

Kyle Shanaha
Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan leaves the field at the end of game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Very few would have expected the 49ers to be 4–1 after the first five weeks, especially given the absence of several key players and Nick Bosa’s season-ending injury.

But the 49ers are here to tell the tale. Considering all their early struggles, it couldn’t be a better start, and with the tide seemingly turning, they now have a real chance to get healthy again.

To Shanahan’s credit, bringing back Saleh has been a game-changer and played a key role in the 49ers’ ability to close out games. After all, all four victories have come in one-possession matches, showcasing the team’s grit and determination to grind out wins.

But beyond that, Shanahan’s continued ability to get the most out of lower draft picks, undrafted players, and discarded free agents deserves recognition.

In Week 1, Jake Tonges made a name for himself, and he’s continued to fit right in. Jauan Jennings has been a bit shaky but has managed to post a touchdown. Meanwhile, the return of Kendrick Bourne saw him playing like Jerry Rice against the Rams.

But what stood out most was the eventual realization that Jake Moody’s position as kicker was untenable. Replacing him with Eddy Piñeiro, who has converted all his field goals so far, has been a season saver.

It’s early to say, but all the factors already point to his name being in the hat.

Read More

feed

Published
Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

Home/News