Assessing 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan’s Chances to Win Coach of the Year
The San Francisco 49ers are on an incredible high after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 26-23 on the road.
This win is significant for all the right reasons, but the conversation is turning to head coach Kyle Shanahan and his Coach of the Year credentials.
Narratives never fail to push their agenda, but whether the conversation is warranted is another question entirely.
Richard Sherman believes Shanahan has a chance
While it’s still early in the season, former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman has already begun entertaining these conversations.
The win over the Rams means the 49ers remain unbeaten in their division, with two of those victories coming on the road.
“This was a Coach of the Year signature performance for Kyle Shanahan and you got to treat it that way," he said on the Richard Sherman Podcast.
"It gets to a point that you see how depleted this team is, but you get to understand and appreciate Kyle Shanahan’s brilliance in his play calling, his coaching, and I think sometimes you lose sight of that.
"And you don’t appreciate what he’s been able to do over these 9 years in San Francisco. But games like this where it looks like there’s no way in hell this team wins this game, and they do.
"Then you get the respect and appreciation for him and Robert Saleh.”
The 49ers' 2025 season is miraculous
Very few would have expected the 49ers to be 4–1 after the first five weeks, especially given the absence of several key players and Nick Bosa’s season-ending injury.
But the 49ers are here to tell the tale. Considering all their early struggles, it couldn’t be a better start, and with the tide seemingly turning, they now have a real chance to get healthy again.
To Shanahan’s credit, bringing back Saleh has been a game-changer and played a key role in the 49ers’ ability to close out games. After all, all four victories have come in one-possession matches, showcasing the team’s grit and determination to grind out wins.
But beyond that, Shanahan’s continued ability to get the most out of lower draft picks, undrafted players, and discarded free agents deserves recognition.
In Week 1, Jake Tonges made a name for himself, and he’s continued to fit right in. Jauan Jennings has been a bit shaky but has managed to post a touchdown. Meanwhile, the return of Kendrick Bourne saw him playing like Jerry Rice against the Rams.
But what stood out most was the eventual realization that Jake Moody’s position as kicker was untenable. Replacing him with Eddy Piñeiro, who has converted all his field goals so far, has been a season saver.
It’s early to say, but all the factors already point to his name being in the hat.