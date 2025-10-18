Assessing the San Francisco 49ers' biggest needs for next year
The San Francisco 49ers are far away from discussing their draft plans, but it is never too early to look into what the roster may look like moving forward. Bleacher Report ranked the draft needs for every team, and they were close to the mark with the 49ers. They put tackle first, then wide receiver and guard third.
What are the San Francisco 49ers' biggest future needs?
The 49ers signed Colton McKivitz to a longer extension this offseason, but at some point, this team has to be prepared for life with Trent Williams. At this point, they do not have any capable backup or even a potential player coming up on their roster. It is hard to find offensive tackles, so the 49ers are likely not only going to have to draft one, they are going to have to take one high.
It is hard to say that the 49ers need a wide receiver, though. At this moment, yes, they could use one. However, they have Ricky Pearsall, who looked amazing until an injury sidelined him. If he can get back into form, he will be a top option, and that does not mention Brandon Aiyuk.
The 49ers are slow-playing his recovery this season, but if he is on the roster next year, then they have two competent options at the top. Considering Kyle Shanahan signed Kendrick Bourne after he was cut two months ago, and he is now a fantasy football stud, it is hard to say they are going to be pressing at the position any time soon.
They certainly will need a left guard, but that can be addressed later in the draft in most cases. The obvious position that is shocking to see missing is the defensive line, specifically the interior.
Alfred Collins and CJ West were added this year, but neither has ascended quite yet. Collins has had a few good plays, but not quite a few good games, and West is just hoping to stay as a depth contributor. Jordan Elliott and Kalia Davis take a lot of snaps because the two rookies are not ready for more.
The 49ers cannot go into next season rolling the group back, so they have to either pay big money or continue to invest in this area. This is not just their top three need; it could easily be argued that it is their biggest need. Of course, if Trent Williams retired, the argument would get a lot stronger the other way.