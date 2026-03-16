A Deep Dive into the 49ers' Projected Starting Lineup for 2026

The San Francisco 49ers made some big moves to their roster through one week of NFL free agency. What do things looks like for their starting lineup as free agency stands right now?

San Francisco 49ers projected starting offense

Quarterback: Brock Purdy

Running back: Christian McCaffrey

The first couple of positions should be no surprises.

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk

With the 49ers lacking a third wide receiver we are set to see a lot of Juszczyk again this season.

Wide Receiver: Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall

The 49ers need a third receiver still.

Tight End: George Kittle* (Jake Tonges if he misses Week 1)

Left Tackle: Trent Williams

The assumption right now is that Williams will be back next season.

Left guard: Brett Toth/Connor Colby

Left guard has become the obvious need for a starting position on offense.

Center: Jake Brendel

Right Guard: Dominick Puni

Right Tackle: Colton McKivitz

With differing formations, players such as Demarcus Robinson and Luke Farrell could also be considered starters depending on the formation and the looks being used.

Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

San Francisco 49ers projected starting defense

Edge Rushers: Mykel Williams, Nick Bosa

This group will be much improved just by getting healthier.

Interior Defensive Line: Alfred Collins, Osa Odhigizuwa

The addition of Odhigizuwa changes the perception of the defensive front.

Lineacker: Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw

Greenlaw coming back to replace Dee Winters make this group look much better as well.

Cornerback: Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, Upton Stout

Nate Hobbs is not going to crack the starting lineup quite yet.

Safety: Malik Mustapha, Ji’Ayir Brown

When the team has an extra defensive lineman on the field, it would be CJ West getting more looks and if they want another linebacker on the field it will be Dee Winters now competing with Luke Gifford for the SAM role. Gifford is more experienced in the role, but San Francisco wants to get Winters on the field in some capacity. When they go into dime, they would look to Hobbs or potentially Marques Sigle to slide into that role.

When you break down the starting lineup, it is clear that left guard is now the biggest need. Some defensive line depth would not be bad and a third receiver is also a priority. Lastly, they will likely add one more depth safety who may be able to push into the dime role. Overall, they are checking a lot of needs off of their list.