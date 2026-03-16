A Deep Dive into the 49ers' Projected Starting Lineup for 2026
In this story:
The San Francisco 49ers made some big moves to their roster through one week of NFL free agency. What do things looks like for their starting lineup as free agency stands right now?
San Francisco 49ers projected starting offense
Quarterback: Brock Purdy
Running back: Christian McCaffrey
The first couple of positions should be no surprises.
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk
With the 49ers lacking a third wide receiver we are set to see a lot of Juszczyk again this season.
Wide Receiver: Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall
The 49ers need a third receiver still.
Tight End: George Kittle* (Jake Tonges if he misses Week 1)
Left Tackle: Trent Williams
The assumption right now is that Williams will be back next season.
Left guard: Brett Toth/Connor Colby
Left guard has become the obvious need for a starting position on offense.
Center: Jake Brendel
Right Guard: Dominick Puni
Right Tackle: Colton McKivitz
With differing formations, players such as Demarcus Robinson and Luke Farrell could also be considered starters depending on the formation and the looks being used.
San Francisco 49ers projected starting defense
Edge Rushers: Mykel Williams, Nick Bosa
This group will be much improved just by getting healthier.
Interior Defensive Line: Alfred Collins, Osa Odhigizuwa
The addition of Odhigizuwa changes the perception of the defensive front.
Lineacker: Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw
Greenlaw coming back to replace Dee Winters make this group look much better as well.
Cornerback: Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, Upton Stout
Nate Hobbs is not going to crack the starting lineup quite yet.
Safety: Malik Mustapha, Ji’Ayir Brown
When the team has an extra defensive lineman on the field, it would be CJ West getting more looks and if they want another linebacker on the field it will be Dee Winters now competing with Luke Gifford for the SAM role. Gifford is more experienced in the role, but San Francisco wants to get Winters on the field in some capacity. When they go into dime, they would look to Hobbs or potentially Marques Sigle to slide into that role.
When you break down the starting lineup, it is clear that left guard is now the biggest need. Some defensive line depth would not be bad and a third receiver is also a priority. Lastly, they will likely add one more depth safety who may be able to push into the dime role. Overall, they are checking a lot of needs off of their list.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley