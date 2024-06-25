All 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk has No Leverage on a Contract Extension With the 49ers

As valid as Brandon Aiyuk is for wanting a sweet contract extension from the 49ers, he doesn't have the leverage to pressure them to execute one. Here is why.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Feb 7, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 7, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Brandon Aiyuk is getting frustrated with the San Francisco 49ers.

That is why he sought out a meeting with them on Monday amid contract negotiations. Aiyuk, as Deebo Samuel was before, appears to be getting impatient with the 49ers and possibly even slighted with their offers.

Unfortunately for Aiyuk, he will have to keep waiting. If the 49ers did this to Nick Bosa last year, then he will certainly endure the rough negotiations as well. However, the difference here is that the 49ers aren't that inclined to give Aiyuk the extension that he desires, which is to surpass Amon-Ra St. Brown's new deal.

The 49ers certainly want to extend him, but on their terms and that isn't something Aiyuk is willing to agree at this time. Holding out of practices, which I'm sure will continue when training camp begins for the 49ers, is at Aiyuk's disposal and possibly even holding out of games when the season arrives.

Despite all of those options, Aiyuk has no leverage on a contract extension with the 49ers. Again, they are not inclined to do so. He is not a top-five player on the team or the 49ers would definitely eventually extend him. Aiyuk is a tremendous player and one that I believe the 49ers should retain for the foreseeable future to give Brock Purdy his reliable weapon.

But the 49ers can still have Aiyuk in 2024 and then franchise tag. That way they can either trade him in the offseason, keep him in 2025 on the tag, or revisit extending him should they feel more convinced on it. Either way, Aiyuk is at their mercy. He may have the option to miss games, but I see no way he does that. It is foolish to do that, which forfeits game checks.

Besides, the 49ers have an easy first half of opponents on their schedule, so they can definitely win without Aiyuk. All he can do is conduct a "hold in" by showing up to training camp and not participating, while continuing to attempt to make the 49ers look like the villains in the negotiations.

It's a brutal spot to be in for Aiyuk, but the reality is he can't do anything to get the 49ers to cave into his demands.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

