49ers must fix this issue in final three games to secure No. 1 Seed

A small but concerning pattern has emerged in recent weeks when the San Francisco 49ers build leads in games.

In Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans, the 49ers surrendered 14 points in the fourth quarter. In Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals, they allowed 12 points in the final quarter. Against the New York Giants, San Francisco again gave up 14 fourth-quarter points but responded by scoring the same amount to secure the win.

Regardless of the quality of the opponent, even against more favorable matchups like the Titans, Cardinals, and Giants, and even in blowout situations, the 49ers cannot afford to become complacent. Not now, not ever.

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh took responsibility for the fourth-quarter struggles against the Titans, stating on Friday: "For sure. There has been some good, some bad. Didn't like the way we finished last week. I take responsibility for that fourth quarter.

"We're up three scores with nine minutes to go, playing more pass defense than run defense and I think they got about 57 yards on that last drive and a little over 50 yards in the run game. But, it's definitely got to be firmer.

"I gave up on yardage a long time ago. It's about winning football games, keeping points down, doing whatever you can from a schematic standpoint and a play-calling standpoint to make sure that the other team's not in the end zone. And if it means you give up yards then so be it."

With the final three games now presenting a clear path to the postseason, the stakes have risen. A win against the Colts would secure a playoff spot, but a three-game winning streak against the Colts, Chicago Bears, and Seattle Seahawks would give the 49ers a chance to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The stakes are as high as ever, especially with the toughest opponents on the schedule still to come. The Colts should be a winnable matchup, but the Bears are no easy walkover, and the Seahawks currently hold the No. 1 seed and have already clinched a playoff spot. Although the 49ers beat Seattle in Week 1, the Seahawks have lost just twice in their 14 games since.

Despite the trend of giving up too many points in the fourth quarter, it doesn’t diminish Saleh’s immense value this season. With the defense holding the Cleveland Browns to just 8 points and limiting the Carolina Panthers to a touchdown and a field goal, the 49ers organization needs to keep him at all costs for next year and beyond.

