All 49ers

Will Brandon Aiyuk Return Earlier than Expected from his Knee Injury?

He reportedly is ahead of schedule.

Grant Cohn

Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) catches the ball during warmups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) catches the ball during warmups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ten years ago, Brandon Aiyuk's knee injury might have been a career-ender.

He didn't just tear his ACL during the 49ers' Week 7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He also tore his MCL and his meniscus. Which means he almost certainly will not be ready for any part of training camp, and he probably will miss Week 1 at the very least.

And yet, the 49ers have said for the past couple months that Aiyuk is decidedly ahead of schedule. ESPN recently tried to decipher what that means.

"ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on his podcast that he 'would think [Aiyuk's] ready to play by midseason' even with his recovery going well," writes ESPN's Dan Graziano.

"While Aiyuk was present for minicamp in San Francisco, no reports out of the building indicate any change to that timeline. General manager John Lynch echoed that rehab is going well, but he 'wouldn't put a timeline' on Aiyuk's return. Coach Kyle Shanahan indicated that Aiyuk would likely start training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

"Critically, inclusion on the PUP list during training camp does not force Aiyuk to miss any regular-season games. If he remains on that list after the 53-man roster cut deadline in late August, then he'll be required to miss at least the first four games of the season.

"We almost certainly will not see Aiyuk in pads running routes and taking hits this summer, but how much work he does on side fields could help predict his availability for that first month of the season -- and maybe beyond."

Keep in mind, Aiyuk missed all of training camp last year as he held out for a new contract, then he played the worst football of his career for the better part of two months before getting injured. So rushing Aiyuk back onto the field after missing training camp for the second season in a row might not be wise. His best season came in 2023 when he also had the best offseason of any player on the team.

I'm guessing Aiyuk will indeed start the season on the PUP List, and the 49ers will keep him on the shelf until they absolutely need him. I also wouldn't be surprised if they trade him before the trade deadline, considering they tried to trade him during the Combine in February and were unsuccessful.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News