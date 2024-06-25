All 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk Takes Issue With the 49ers Regarding Trade Rumors

Looks like the meeting that Brandon Aiyuk had with the 49ers on Monday didn't prove beneficial for their relationship after all.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers held a meeting on Monday amid contract negotiations.

It seems that Aiyuk has been growing impatient and even slighted by the 49ers as the process has played out. The hope was that the meeting could give Aiyuk clarity, but that doesn't appear to be the case after Aiyuk took issue with the 49ers today regarding trade rumors.

Aiyuk commented on an Instagram post that suggested the 49ers and the Washington Commanders were in talks on a trade involving Aiyuk before the NFL draft. The Commanders elected not to pull the trigger as the 49ers were likely asking for too much from them for Aiyuk.

Whether it was legitimate or just listening to offers on this trade scenario, it was enough for Aiyuk to feel triggered to the point that he had to comment. Of course, there is always the idea that he could be totally fine and is stoking the flame more between himself and the 49ers.

But at this point, I'd say Aiyuk is pretty annoyed with the franchise. The fact he sought out at meeting with the 49ers is proof enough that he is feeling some sort of disrespect to a certain degree with them. The more this plays out, the more it feels hopeless that the 49ers and Aiyuk will come to an agreement on a contract extension.

I'd imagine that the meeting on Monday involved the 49ers reiterating how much they love Aiyuk and want to retain him, but only at their number on the extension. Aiyuk may very well be the first player the 49ers let play out the final year of his rookie deal after attempting negotiations.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News