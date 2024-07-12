All 49ers

Brock Purdy's Extension Could Depend on How Far the 49ers Go in 2024

Grant Cohn

Dec 10, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Things could get quite interesting between Brock Purdy and the 49ers next year.

That's when Purdy will be eligible for the first contract extension of his career, and it will be an extremely lucrative one. But it's unclear just how much money the 49ers are prepared to offer him. And according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, their offer could depend on how far Purdy takes them this season.

"It seems like the 49ers have a no-brainer here," Rapoport said. "It's not like, well, are they going to extend him? Are they going to give him a big contract? He has proven that he is their franchise guy. Really, what he's doing this season is how high? And so the 49ers are going to be a team competing for everything once again. Are they able to go deep in the playoffs again? Are they able to win the Super Bowl? These are the sorts of things that can take a quarterback from getting really good money in the $50s (millions per year) to the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL."

Translation: If Purdy doesn't win the Super Bowl this season, the 49ers could offer him a contract extension that's under market value, similar to the current negotiation with Brandon Aiyuk.

By next year if the salary cap goes up another 10 to 15 percent as it's expected to, the going rate for a Pro Bowl quarterback could be $65 million per season. Certain quarterbacks will get those extensions without having won Super Bowls. And those quarterbacks won't have better resumes than Purdy.

So don't be surprised if the 49ers come up short next season, insult Purdy with an offer that's $10 to $15 million per season less than what he's worth and then tell reporters that their offer is still extremely generous.

That's how the 49ers do business.

