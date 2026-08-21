San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Chargers Live Blog

This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers. This will be updated after each drive with information and analysis.

6:15 Here are five things I'll be watching closely tonight.

1. How will Kyle Shanahan protect his quarterbacks?

Last week, Kurtis Rourke had an outstanding performance, until the 49ers called a quarterback draw from the four-yard line. That's when Rourke ran between the tackles, got cracked from the side and broke his rib. Now, he's out, so Brock Purdy and Mac Jones will play instead. For the love of humanity, please protect them, Kyle Shanahan. Do not call any quarterback draws tonight. Don't call any zone-reads, either. In fact, just call zero quarterback runs. And then move the pocket. Have them roll out to the left and right. Don't make them easy, stationary targets behind a shaky offensive line. Make sure both quarterbacks leave the game healthy. Last season, Jones injured his PCL during the preseason, and it didn't fully recover until this offseason. Be smart.

2. Will Kaelon Black have any run to run?

Black has been one of the most impressive and athletic players in camp this offseason. He seems to have the juice needed to jumpstart a running game that was decidedly anemic last season. But Dominick Puni is out tonight with a concussion, and he's the only starting-caliber guard on the roster. Without him, Black and the rest of the running backs could have an extremely tough time running between the tackles. Rookie guard Carver Willis and second-year guard Connor Colby are two players to watch closely.

3. Will Purdy connect downfield with De'Zhaun Stribling?

Last week, Rourke connected with Stribling seven times, including once downfield for 32 yards. Stribling ran a fade route, something we rarely see 49ers wide receivers do, and Rourke hit him perfectly in stride. Can Purdy do that, too? Does he have the arm to make that throw with accurately and with enough trajectory to let Stribling run underneath it? Purdy is one of the best quarterbacks in the league when it comes to passing over the middle, but deep passes near the sideline haven't been a large part of his game in the past. Will that change this year? Mike Evans is another wide receiver who can do damage down the field near the sidelines when he has a quarterback who can put the ball where only he can get it.

4. Will the 49ers generate pressure with four rushers?

The 49ers had the worst pass rush in the NFL last season -- that's why they traded for Osa Odighizuwa and drafted Romello Height. Last week, Height generated zero pressures. This week, he could get to play next to Odighizuwa, which means Height could have more one-on-one matchups. Can he win some of them? Or will the 49ers have to blitz and rush five defenders to generate a pass rush this season? And if they do have to blitz, how creative and effective will they be? Last week, Raheem Morris called a couple blitzes that generated sacks for linebackers Tatum Bethune and Larry Worth.

5. Can the 49ers defense break up any passes?

Rookie cornerback Ephesians Prysock broke up a potential pass to Carnell Tate last week -- that was impressive. Other than him, none of the other defensive backs stood out. It would be nice to see Upton Stout or Renardo Green break up a pass. It also would be nice to see Marques Sigle show range and playmaking instincts to make a play on a pass over the middle. Because if the 49ers have to blitz to generate pressure, then these defensive backs will have to play man-to-man without safety help. That sounds risky.

FIRST QUARTER

7:09 The Chargers get the ball first. On third and 2 from their 43, Deommodore Lenoir covers Ladd McConkey man to man running deep, and Justin Herbert overthrows the pass. The Chargers punt.

7:17 On third and 7 from the 49ers 45, the Chargers blitz and Purdy throws a quick pass to Luke Farrell, who drops the ball as he takes a hit. Purdy completed three passes for 25 to De'Zhaun Stribling during that drive. He looks like he can replace Jauan Jennings as the third-down slot possession receiver, but he also has speed. I'd like to see the 49ers go to him down the field. He's so much better than Deebo Samuel.

7:19 Black rushed 4 times for 12 yards on that drive. He seems dynamic, but he doesn't have anywhere to go so far.

7:24 On 3rd and 2 from the Chargers 46, Brenen Thompson burns Renardo Green with a go route, but Trey Lance overthrows the pass. Earlier in the drive, Jaden Dugger gave up 11 yards to Keaton Mitchell on a simple check down pass. Fortunately for the 49ers, their run defense is performing well, and Lance is innaccurate. After the punt, the 49ers take over at their 12.

7:32 On 3rd and 7 from the Chargers 30, Jones scrambles for one yard. Then the first quarter ends. Earlier in the drive, Jones completed a 21-yard pass to Stribling over the middle between three defenders. That was a perfect pass. Later, Jones threw another pass to Stribling, this time deep down the left sideline after Stribling had run a stutter-go, but he dropped it. He also missed a key block on a run play earlier. So he has room to improve, but he's still good. Black got some more running room on that drive and gained 21 yards on 4 carries.

SECOND QUARTER

7:36 Eddy Pineiro makes a 48-yard field goal. He's so good.

49ers 3, Chargers 0.

7:42 On third and 6 from the Chargers 31, Lance fires a pass that's too high to a receiver who's not open, and the Chargers go 3 and out.

7:47 On third and 8 from the 49ers 33, Mac Jones scrambles to his left and throws an errant pass over the head of Trenton Irwin, and the 49ers go 3 and out. Jones underthrew an open Jacob Cowing downfield on the previous play.

7:56 On 2nd and 13 from the Chargers 20, Jaden Dugger is all over Oronde Gadsden Jr. in coverage as he drops a well-thrown pass from Trey Lance. Two plays later, the Chargers punt. The 49ers' rookies are playing well so far. Carver Willis has done a good job run-blocking in particular.

7:59 On 3rd and 8 from the 49ers 9, Mac Jones sails a pass over Jacob Cowing's head, and the 49ers go 3 and out. Jones has been shaky the past two drives. Whenever he moves off his spot, he struggles.