Could the 49ers cut Jimmy Garoppolo if They Cannot Trade him?

The 49ers are trying to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, but what if that fails?

It’s not a lock that the 49ers trade Jimmy Garoppolo.

Or at least, that is what Adam Schefter believes. Trading Garoppolo doesn’t appear to be a lock to Schefter. I can’t confirm nor deny if I laughed at that notion, but I’m definitely not denying.

For argument's sake, let’s say Garoppolo doesn’t get traded. That would most likely be the result of a lack of a market for him. The 49ers right now are trying to fleece a first- or second-round pick out of a playoff contending team. That alone is a bit of a stretch.

Garoppolo is worth a third-round pick -- give or take. But if his value was no more than a fifth-round pick, I don’t envision the 49ers trading him. Not only does it look bad on the 49ers, but it’s a bad look for Garoppolo. There is no way they will be comfortable with that for a couple of reasons. It isn't sufficient draft capital for a starting caliber quarterback, and both sides will look like fools.

With that said: could the 49ers cut Garoppolo if they cannot trade him?

Absolutely.

There is no way the 49ers will keep Garoppolo aboard. It is time to start getting return on investment in the heftiest trade in 49ers history with Trey Lance as the starter. They cannot do that with Garoppolo still on the roster and with his salary handicapping the team.

Cutting Garoppolo will certainly mean that the 49ers won’t get more than a fifth-rounder for him, which I don’t think they’ll agree to. Rather than embarrass themselves and Garoppolo, the 49ers can easily spin this into a “player first” scenario. They can easily take the stance that they are cutting Garoppolo to “give him free choice” as a sign of respect. This regime did that for NaVorro Bowman back in 2017 and they can do it for Garoppolo easily.

This is a way to save face and not make themselves look bad. Do not underestimate how Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch care about the image of themselves, the 49ers and of Garoppolo. They will cut Garoppolo “to do right by him” both for the image and because they really do like Garoppolo. Sullying his name after reaching the NFC Championship game, as much as he doesn’t deserve much credit for that, would be souring.

So yes, Garoppolo can surely be cut. It’s either he gets traded, which is a lock regardless of what Schefter said, or he gets cut.

But Garoppolo WILL NOT be back in 2022.