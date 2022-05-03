Deebo Samuel Likes an Instagram Post that Says He Is Expected to Stay with the 49ers

To be fair, not all likes are endorsements, and we really don't know if this means anything. But come on. This seems promising.

Finally, some good news for the 49ers in their Deebo Samuel drama.

First, John Lynch went on the radio and said he believes the 49ers and Samuel can iron out their differences. Then Bleacher Report posted Lynch's quote on Instagram. And then Samuel liked that post.

That's the good news.

To be fair, not all likes are endorsements, and we really don't know if this means anything. But come on. This seems promising.

For the past few weeks since Samuel's trade demand went public, the 49ers' spin has been that they're willing to pay Samuel what he's worth and they don't know why he's unwilling to negotiate with them. Maybe he doesn't like playing running back?

Those insinuations seem incorrect.

If Samuel agrees with Lynch that their issues can be worked out, then it seems clearer than ever that Sameul's issues were financial, i.e. he wants more than he thinks the 49ers are willing to pay.

If Samuel wants $25 million per season, and the 49ers are unwilling to pay him more than $23 million per season, that's a problem, considering the Eagles just gave A.J. Brown $25 million per season, and Samuel is at least as good as him.

If Lynch feels he can work things out with Samuel, Lynch must mean that he has seen Brown's contract with the Eagles and is willing to offer Samuel just as much or more. Samuel's agent probably would accept that offer --he's the same agent who represents Brown.

So will the 49ers show Deebo the money?

Stay tuned.