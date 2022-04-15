Deebo Samuel Says He has Received Death Threats from 49ers Fans

This is ridiculous and sad.

Deebo Samuel made a video today in which he indicated that San Francisco 49ers fans are sending him death threats and racial slurs essentially because he's in a contract negotiation with the team and has taken down pictures on Instagram in which he's wearing 49ers gear.

"For all y'all fans that's in the DMs sending death threats and racial stuff, that don't bother me," Samuel said. "It don't. Because y'all was the same ones that was just hoo-rahing and saying, 'Go Deebo!' Now y'all want to send death threats and all this racial stuff -- it don't bother me. I'm cool. I'm chilling. I'm happy."

Yikes.

Obviously, it's never OK to send anyone death threats or racial slurs. But where is all this anger and hatred for Samuel coming from?

Is it Samuel's fault that wide receivers are getting paid so much these days?

Should Samuel apologize for having an All Pro season in 2021 and gaining 1,770 yards from scrimmage -- second most ever by a 49ers wide receiver after Jerry Rice, who gained 1,884 yards from scrimmage in 1995?

Is Samuel not allowed to take down certain pictures from his Instagram account during a contract negotiation?

Did Samuel ever demand a trade?

Has Samuel ever thrown a teammate or a coach under the bus?

Did Samuel complain when the 49ers cut his targets in half midseason and asked him to play running back?

Some people act like Samuel is a diva and the second coming of Terrell Owens, but that's grossly inaccurate. Plus, Owens wouldn't have deserved the treatment Samuel is getting these days from certain 49ers fans.

Do better.