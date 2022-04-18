Deebo Samuel Will Not Do Any On-Field Work This Offseason Until He Signs an Extension

This is now Samuel's second public display of frustration with the 49ers this offseason.

This is an interesting twist in the Deebo Samuel Drama.

Samuel reportedly will not participate in any on-field activities with the 49ers this offseason until he signs a contract extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

From a business perspective, this is a fairly standard practice for a player awaiting a life-changing extension, and it will be interesting to see if it makes Samuel's price go up or down. Terry McClaurin of the Washington Commanders and A.J. Brown of the Tennessee Titans also want extensions and also have chosen not to participate in offseason practices, so Samuel isn't alone. Although D.K. Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks is in line for an extension too but has said he will participate in all of the offseason practices, which is an interesting contrast.

From a fan-loyalty perspective, this is now Samuel's second public display of frustration with the 49ers this offseason -- the first was when he took down all the pictures on his Instagram of his wearing 49ers gear. The first move polarized Samuel among the fanbase. Failing to show up altogether to the offseason program could cost him even more support among the fanbase.

Showing up to the offseason program shows a player is a leader and all-in with the team, even if that player doesn't go on the field. Everyone understands the player needs to protect his body while he's negotiating a contract.

McLaurin intends to show up to Washington's offseason program without participating. That's also what George Kittle did two years ago when he was negotiating an extension with the 49ers.

Samuel is the leader of this team, or at least he should be. He needs to report to the offseason workouts even if he doesn't go on the field. Not showing up would make him look bad among the fans, his teammates and his coaches.

Big decision coming up.

