Did the 49ers find Fool's Gold in Mexico City?

It was statement game versus a division foe that Kyle Shanahan has struggled with ever since he took over the 49ers head coaching job. So why am I not over the moon?

Jimmy Garoppolo had one the best games of his career. He threw for four touchdowns and 228 yards, with a 69 percent completion rate. Not only did he avoid throwing an interception for the third game in a row, which he has never done before, but he didn't have any would-be interceptions dropped by the opposing defense for the second straight game. George Kittle had four catches for 84 yards and 2 touchdowns. Deebo Samuel had 94 combined yards and a long touchdown run. Brandon Aiyuk had just two catches, but both were for touchdowns. Christian McCaffrey had 106 combined yards. Elijah Mitchell had 59 rushing yards on just 9 carries. The 49ers offensive line didn't allow a single sack. The 49ers defense shut the Cards out in the second half. It was a total annihilation, as the 49ers caged the Cards and threw away the key.

So why am I not over the moon?

Because the Cards are not a very good team, and that's being kind. They were also heavily injured - most of the questionable players whom I listed in my preview article didn't play. Maybe the biggest reason is that Cards didn't practice at high altitude all week the way the that the 49ers did at the Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, which is over 6,800 feet in elevation. The Cards simply ran out of gas in the second half - oxygen gas that is.

Garoppolo made some really nice passes, but he is still throwing too many high balls that expose the 49ers receivers to unnecessary peril.

Don't get me wrong. I 'm very happy that the 49ers whipped a team that they were supposed to beat and they did so by more points than I predicted. I just want to see it again against a good defense, or a good team, before I crown them.

