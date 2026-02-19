49ers to Play Two International Games After Mexico City Announcement

It’s now official: the San Francisco 49ers will play two international games in 2026, one in Australia for the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams and another in Mexico.

The 49ers have previously played two games in Mexico and will return in 2026 after the NFL agreed to a three-year deal to play games at Estadio Banorte.

"We're delighted to host the San Francisco 49ers once again in Mexico City for the 2026 NFL Mexico Game," said NFL Director General Arturo Olive. "Returning to Estadio Banorte highlights our strong, ongoing commitment to Mexico. Few places generate the kind of energy we see here, and we look forward to being back in a country that plays such a meaningful role in the growth of our game."

"We are thrilled to return to Mexico and to play in front of one of the most passionate fan bases in the league," said San Francisco 49ers CEO Al Guido. "After two unforgettable experiences in 2005 and 2022 in Mexico City, we're excited to reunite with the Mexico Faithful and look forward to the energy local fans will bring in creating a true home-field advantage for our team abroad."

What we know about the 49ers' 2026 NFL schedule so far

Feb 9, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York speaks at the Super Bowl LX host committee handoff press conference at Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 49ers will travel Down Under to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. However, the date has not been confirmed, though it’s rumored to take place on a Wednesday or Thursday to account for travel and jet lag.

That matchup will serve as the Rams’ home game, meaning there will be no trip south to SoFi Stadium this season.

The 49ers will be the home team for their Mexico City game, meaning one less matchup at Levi’s Stadium. Their opponent, however, won’t be known until the annual schedule release in May.

Out of all possibilities, it could be a divisional opponent, like in 2022 when the 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 at Estadio Azteca.

Otherwise, potential opponents include the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Miami Dolphins, or Minnesota Vikings.

It probably won't be the Rams because of the Week 1 fixture in Australia.

A return to Mexico is hardly surprising given the 49ers’ close ties to the country, participating in the league’s Global Markets Program and, as they note, “the NFL and the 49ers continue to invest year-round through fan initiatives, NFL Flag development, and community impact programs.”

