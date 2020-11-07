SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

Does Kyle Shanahan Want a Mobile Quarterback in 2021?

Grant Cohn

Since Kyle Shanahan became the 49ers head coach in 2017, it seems he has been searching for the least athletic quarterbacks imaginable.

That trend might change soon.

This week, the 49ers agreed to sign dual-threat quarterback Josh Johnson to practice squad. Johnson is the first mobile quarterback the 49ers have signed since Shanahan became head coach. Remember, he released Colin Kaepernick because Kaepernick supposedly didn't fit the system.

Now, it seems Shanahan's system is evolving.

Here's what Shanahan said recently about coaching mobile quarterbacks:

“It gives you a huge advantage when the quarterback’s a threat to run. If you have to pick one way or the other, I always feel no matter who you are, especially when you get in those playoffs, eventually a team's going to make you sit in that pocket and make you make some big throws to win a game. So, you have to have that ability, but anyone who has both always has the chance to exceed everybody.

"Tom Brady's the best to ever play the game and if he could run and do all that other stuff and still be the same way he is, that would be impossible to stop. The more you can have both, the more things you can do as an offense and the less things the defense can do just having to defend everything.

"I think there are a lot more coming up, guys who have seen guys run around and make plays and have stayed at the quarterback position their entire career, starting in Pop Warner to high school, to college. I think more offenses have incorporated a bunch of things that allow guys to develop as pocket passers, even though they're unbelievable athletes and can make plays.

"I think some of the challenges over the last, at least in my career, is you get some of these unbelievable athletes who've never had to sit in a pocket and really go through that because they could just win games in Pop Warner just running around. They can win it in high school just running around. They can win Heismans and do whatever, just running around in college.

"Then eventually you get in the NFL and there's times that you’ve got to do that and it's really tough, but I think there's more and more guys coming out who have been doing both forever. When you have that, then you’ve got a chance to do both and that's why you can see that the league is finding more and more of those guys.”

Sounds like Shanahan has been thinking about the topic for a while. And it sounds like he wants a mobile quarterback now.

Which means this offseason, the 49ers might try to trade for Sam Darnold or Daniel Jones. sign Dak Prescott or draft Trey Lance or Zach Wilson.

Which mobile quarterback would you like the 49ers to get, and why?

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Potential Replacements for Jimmy Garoppolo Next Season

If the 49ers decide to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo, here are five scenarios to look out for in this offseason

Vinny Saglimbeni

Why the 49ers Should Aspire to be on Fred Warner's Level

Here's why every player on the San Francisco 49ers should aspire to be like Fred Warner.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

3 Thoughts from the 49ers' 34-17 Loss to Green Bay

Three compelling thoughts from the San Francisco 49ers' 34-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Maverick Pallack

49ers to Sign Quarterback Josh Johnson

The San Francisco 49ers have signed veteran quarterback Josh Johnson to their practice squad.

Grant Cohn

Three Takeaways From the 49ers' 34-17 Week 9 Loss to Packers

Three major takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers' 34-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

San Francisco 49ers Long Snapper: The Notorious Taybor Pepper

A profile on San Francisco 49ers long snapper Taybor Pepper.

Crystal Scuor

Friday Morning 49ers Musings

Major musings and takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Jack Hammer

San Francisco 49ers 17, Green Bay Packers 34: Grades

Here are the San Francisco 49ers grades for their 34-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Grant Cohn

5 Burning 49ers Questions For Week 9 Answered

An undermanned San Francisco 49ers squad fell to 4-5 on the season with a 34-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium.

Jack Hammer

Half-Strength 49ers Embarrassed in Week 9 34-17 Loss to Packers

The 49ers lost at home 34-17 to the Green Bay Packers Thursday night.

Jose Luis Sanchez III