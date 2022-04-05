Skip to main content

Emmanuel Sanders Defends Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo has a never-ending list of people willing to give testimonials about his leadership and likeability.

Jimmy Garoppolo might be the most popular backup quarterback in the NFL this year.

No team seems to want him to start at quarterback anymore, but most of his teammates past and present seem to love him nonetheless.

The latest player to profess his respect and admiration is wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who recently went on The NFL Network and said this:

"There are certain people who know who know who they are. Jimmy G knows who he is. Jimmy G plays with swagger. Jimmy G has his own swagger. He's not walking around saying it, but Jimmy G plays with swagger. Jimmy G is a leader, a natural leader. I've played with a lot of quarterbacks. When I tell you this guy is a leader, he allows guys to follow him, not just by how he works, but he runs meetings like coaches. So when he sees a guy like Trey Lance, Jimmy would say, 'Come under my wing, kid, because I want you to be successful. That's how I look at it. That's why me and Jimmy G had the relationship we had. And that's why I respect him always."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Here's my take: I respect everything Sanders said and dispute none of it. Garoppolo has a never-ending list of people willing to give testimonials about his leadership and likeability, including me.

But those traits are not in question. The reason no one seems to want Garoppolo to be their starting quarterback anymore, including the 49ers, has everything to do with his play on the field. He's not that good, he's expensive and he can't stay healthy.

Until he improves and shows he can protect himself, he'll be nothing more than the backup everyone says they love.

In This Article (1)

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

My Post - 2022-04-04T175857.620
News

How the 49ers Have Improved on Third Down this Offseason

By Grant Cohn19 hours ago
USATSI_17387365
News

Which 49ers Free Agent Departure Will Sting the Most?

By Jose Luis Sanchez III21 hours ago
My Post - 2022-04-04T131644.704
News

Switching from Garoppolo to Lance is the 49ers’ Best Move of the Offseason By Far

By Grant Cohn23 hours ago
USATSI_8296364
News

Should the 49ers Retire Frank Gore's Jersey?

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIApr 3, 2022
My Post - 2022-04-03T071808.828
News

Frank Gore to Retire with the 49ers

By Grant CohnApr 3, 2022
My Post - 2022-04-02T165107.910
News

Jimmy the Arsonist Continues to Burn the 49ers

By James JosephApr 2, 2022
USATSI_17630479
News

Center is a Pressing Need for the 49ers in the Draft

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIApr 2, 2022
My Post (87)
News

Will the 49ers Draft Offense or Defense with their First Pick?

By Grant CohnApr 1, 2022