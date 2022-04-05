Emmanuel Sanders Defends Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo might be the most popular backup quarterback in the NFL this year.

No team seems to want him to start at quarterback anymore, but most of his teammates past and present seem to love him nonetheless.

The latest player to profess his respect and admiration is wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who recently went on The NFL Network and said this:

"There are certain people who know who know who they are. Jimmy G knows who he is. Jimmy G plays with swagger. Jimmy G has his own swagger. He's not walking around saying it, but Jimmy G plays with swagger. Jimmy G is a leader, a natural leader. I've played with a lot of quarterbacks. When I tell you this guy is a leader, he allows guys to follow him, not just by how he works, but he runs meetings like coaches. So when he sees a guy like Trey Lance, Jimmy would say, 'Come under my wing, kid, because I want you to be successful. That's how I look at it. That's why me and Jimmy G had the relationship we had. And that's why I respect him always."

Here's my take: I respect everything Sanders said and dispute none of it. Garoppolo has a never-ending list of people willing to give testimonials about his leadership and likeability, including me.

But those traits are not in question. The reason no one seems to want Garoppolo to be their starting quarterback anymore, including the 49ers, has everything to do with his play on the field. He's not that good, he's expensive and he can't stay healthy.

Until he improves and shows he can protect himself, he'll be nothing more than the backup everyone says they love.