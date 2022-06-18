Jaquiski Tartt Signs One-Year Deal with the Eagles

Think back on Tartt's entire career. How many incredible plays do you remember him making?

Jaquiski Tartt signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles today and you have to wonder if the 49ers even care.

Tartt was the 49ers' second-round pick in 2015 and he largely lived up to his draft status. He was an average-to-above-average starting safety for seven seasons on the 49ers. And although he was injury prone, he also was versatile, big, athletic and consistent -- he rarely gave up big plays.

He also rarely made big plays. Think back on Tartt's entire career. How many incredible plays do you remember him making? Maybe one? I remember him making an incredible one-handed interception Week 1 in 2017 when the 49ers got destroyed by the Carolina Panthers. Otherwise, I'm drawing a blank.

Unfortunately for Tartt, the most memorable play of his career by far was the interception he dropped a few months ago in the NFC Championship game. That mistake will overshadow everything good he did on the 49ers and most likely is the main reason the 49ers never seemed interested in bringing Tartt back.

Fair or not, he is the face of the 49ers' NFC Championship collapse. You can't look at him and not think about his dropped pick and the 49ers' fourth-quarter meltdown. Which means it's time to move on.

Tartt is a decent safety, but also a replaceable one. Any safety who can stay healthy, not give up big plays and intercept the occasional pass will be an immediate upgrade over him. It remains to be seen if that safety is on the 49ers' roster, but they believe Talanoa Hufanga will be that guy.

I'm open minded.