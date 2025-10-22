All 49ers

How 49ers' Mac Jones is addressing questions about his toughness

Mac Jones' toughness is an extremely important attribute.

Henry Cheal

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Mac Jones secured his fourth win as the San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback while filling in for the injured Brock Purdy.

Jones finished with 152 passing yards, no touchdowns, and one interception — statistically, perhaps his worst game as a 49er. But the numbers don’t tell the full story, as he leaned heavily on the run game and managed the offense effectively.

Mac Jones shares injury update

Mac Jones
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It’s worth noting that Jones entered Week 7 still nursing injuries. Despite not being at full strength, he continues to lead the 49ers to victories, stepping up in a turbulent stretch for the team.

With Brock Purdy’s recovery taking longer than expected, Jones’ ability to step up as a starter has been crucial in keeping the 49ers’ playoff hopes alive.

The good news is that Jones appears to be getting healthier with each passing week.

"Yeah. I definitely felt better. I still feel like there's some limitations, but to be honest, I'm working through it," Jones told reporters on Sunday.

"I felt a lot better this week and just being able to practice meant a lot to my confidence and all that stuff. And that's when you can work on things too and get back in shape and all that.

"So, I just hadn't practiced a lot prior to this week. So, glad to be back out there."

Mac Jones explains the mindset behind his toughness

Mac Jones
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

As previously mentioned, Jones is still not fully healthy. But he’s a tough quarterback, and the 49ers made a smart move bringing him in during the offseason.

Trent Williams spoke about Mac Jones’ grit and determination to perform despite battling injuries. But Jones shared the mindset that drives him on the field.

"I've played with a lot of tough players and watched a lot of tough quarterbacks play in front of me, whether that was in college or whatever, and just learned it," Jones said.

"I think it rubs up on the team and I feel like if you're able to play and you can protect yourself, you should be out there. So that's what it's all about. Those guys are getting hit every play.

"So, they have it much worse than I do. They did a good job this evening keeping me upright and the only big hit I took was when I had to tackle the guy on the interception [laughs].

"So, other than that, I feel good. It is definitely part of my DNA though."

Published
Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

