How 49ers' Mac Jones is addressing questions about his toughness
Mac Jones secured his fourth win as the San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback while filling in for the injured Brock Purdy.
Jones finished with 152 passing yards, no touchdowns, and one interception — statistically, perhaps his worst game as a 49er. But the numbers don’t tell the full story, as he leaned heavily on the run game and managed the offense effectively.
Mac Jones shares injury update
It’s worth noting that Jones entered Week 7 still nursing injuries. Despite not being at full strength, he continues to lead the 49ers to victories, stepping up in a turbulent stretch for the team.
With Brock Purdy’s recovery taking longer than expected, Jones’ ability to step up as a starter has been crucial in keeping the 49ers’ playoff hopes alive.
The good news is that Jones appears to be getting healthier with each passing week.
"Yeah. I definitely felt better. I still feel like there's some limitations, but to be honest, I'm working through it," Jones told reporters on Sunday.
"I felt a lot better this week and just being able to practice meant a lot to my confidence and all that stuff. And that's when you can work on things too and get back in shape and all that.
"So, I just hadn't practiced a lot prior to this week. So, glad to be back out there."
Mac Jones explains the mindset behind his toughness
As previously mentioned, Jones is still not fully healthy. But he’s a tough quarterback, and the 49ers made a smart move bringing him in during the offseason.
Trent Williams spoke about Mac Jones’ grit and determination to perform despite battling injuries. But Jones shared the mindset that drives him on the field.
"I've played with a lot of tough players and watched a lot of tough quarterbacks play in front of me, whether that was in college or whatever, and just learned it," Jones said.
"I think it rubs up on the team and I feel like if you're able to play and you can protect yourself, you should be out there. So that's what it's all about. Those guys are getting hit every play.
"So, they have it much worse than I do. They did a good job this evening keeping me upright and the only big hit I took was when I had to tackle the guy on the interception [laughs].
"So, other than that, I feel good. It is definitely part of my DNA though."