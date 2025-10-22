All 49ers

How George Kittle improved the 49ers offense without catching a pass

George Kittle’s return to the 49ers couldn’t have come at a better time.

Henry Cheal

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is interviewed after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is interviewed after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco 49ers secured a 20-10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7, improving to 5-2 in the 2025 season.

The return of tight end George Kittle, who has been sidelined since Week 1 with a hamstring injury, has noticeably strengthened the team on offense.

George Kittle reveals his priorities with the 49ers

George Kittl
Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Kittle's presence alone opens up the running game, thanks to his blocking, which ranks among the best in the league.

But on the flip side, he didn't record a single catch. Despite his many appearances, this was the first game he failed to make a catch for the 49ers.

Although his limited receiving action was due to concerns over re-injuring his hamstring, Kittle demonstrated his selflessness and commitment to the team’s priorities.

"Personally, I thought with the game plan based on the walkthrough yesterday, I thought I was going to have 150 yards and two touchdowns," Kittle told 49ers On SI's Grant Cohn on Sunday. "So, sorry fantasy coaches and anybody that bet on me. My bad. Blame Kyle Shanahan, not me.

"Like I said, I would love to get the football. I love catching the ball and I love hitting people and I love running in open space.

"But like I said, if other guys are taking advantage of the opportunity and they're winning their one-on-ones, I'll take it. I want to win, and I want to just keep winning because that's way more fun than having 100 yards and losing.

"I think the Falcons just did a really good job. We called a bunch of the plays.

"We called the plays that we thought I was going to be open on and next thing I know there's two to three people standing in the window.

"And then Mac did a great job of not forcing anything and then just, 'Hey, let's get it to a checkdown, let's get it to another guy that's open and just keep the ball moving.'"

While he’s expected to play a key role in the passing game in the weeks ahead, Kittle’s return has already made a significant impact. Part of that stems from his hunger to get back on the field after his longest spell on the sidelines, but also from his desire to elevate an offense with the potential to become far more dangerous.

As one of the team’s most respected leaders returns, the 49ers are proving they can adapt and win, despite a roster impacted by constantly changing injury reports.

Read More

feed

Published
Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

Home/News