How George Kittle improved the 49ers offense without catching a pass
The San Francisco 49ers secured a 20-10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7, improving to 5-2 in the 2025 season.
The return of tight end George Kittle, who has been sidelined since Week 1 with a hamstring injury, has noticeably strengthened the team on offense.
George Kittle reveals his priorities with the 49ers
Kittle's presence alone opens up the running game, thanks to his blocking, which ranks among the best in the league.
But on the flip side, he didn't record a single catch. Despite his many appearances, this was the first game he failed to make a catch for the 49ers.
Although his limited receiving action was due to concerns over re-injuring his hamstring, Kittle demonstrated his selflessness and commitment to the team’s priorities.
"Personally, I thought with the game plan based on the walkthrough yesterday, I thought I was going to have 150 yards and two touchdowns," Kittle told 49ers On SI's Grant Cohn on Sunday. "So, sorry fantasy coaches and anybody that bet on me. My bad. Blame Kyle Shanahan, not me.
"Like I said, I would love to get the football. I love catching the ball and I love hitting people and I love running in open space.
"But like I said, if other guys are taking advantage of the opportunity and they're winning their one-on-ones, I'll take it. I want to win, and I want to just keep winning because that's way more fun than having 100 yards and losing.
"I think the Falcons just did a really good job. We called a bunch of the plays.
"We called the plays that we thought I was going to be open on and next thing I know there's two to three people standing in the window.
"And then Mac did a great job of not forcing anything and then just, 'Hey, let's get it to a checkdown, let's get it to another guy that's open and just keep the ball moving.'"
While he’s expected to play a key role in the passing game in the weeks ahead, Kittle’s return has already made a significant impact. Part of that stems from his hunger to get back on the field after his longest spell on the sidelines, but also from his desire to elevate an offense with the potential to become far more dangerous.
As one of the team’s most respected leaders returns, the 49ers are proving they can adapt and win, despite a roster impacted by constantly changing injury reports.