How George Kittle's Return will Help the 49ers the Most
George Kittle looks likely to make his San Francisco 49ers return and feature in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons.
It’s finally some good news after the tight end was placed on injured reserve in Week 1. Six games later, Kittle’s return couldn’t come at a better time for the 49ers’ offense.
What sets George Kittle apart from the rest
Kittle’s return makes a significant impact thanks to his unique attributes, with offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak explaining what sets him apart from the rest.
“I think you mentioned the explosiveness," Kubiak told reporters on Friday.
"I think that’s one thing when the ball’s in his hands, his ability to separate from guys. George accounts for a lot of explosive plays in our offense just because of his athletic ability, but just how good he is in the run and pass game.
"He’s not a guy that fits into a box. He does both equally very well, which means you don’t have to take him off the field, you don’t have to adjust what you’re calling because he’s in the game.
"He can protect, he can block the run game and he’s an elite, passing game guy. So, you definitely miss that, you miss a tool like that when he is not out there and when he’s out there. We really appreciate it.”
At the end of the day, Kittle can do everything you ask of a tight end, and that’s why many consider him the best in the league.
This intangible attribute will help immeasurably
Considering the season-ending injuries to Fred Warner and Nick Bosa, along with rushing Brock Purdy back from his turf toe injury that has prolonged his return, the 49ers now have only a few key leaders left in the dressing room.
This crucial window will further define the 49ers’ season potential, and Kittle’s leadership in the locker room will add much-needed spark, especially with so many key leaders sidelined.
This, in turn, should provide a boost to the 49ers’ offense, which has struggled with efficiency this season, averaging only 20.8 points per game and ranking 24th in the league.
Kittle’s presence on the field will have an immediate impact, as his approach to the game inspires those playing alongside him.
The 49ers currently sit as the No. 3 seed in the NFC and remain atop the NFC West. Amid a strong run despite numerous injuries, Kittle’s production and leadership will be key to maintaining momentum.