How Jacob Cowing is Embedding Himself in the 49ers Offense

Rookie receiver Jacob Cowing has successfully embedded himself in the 49ers offense despite missing so much time. Here is how he's done it.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Aug 23, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jacob Cowing (83) makes a touchdown catch against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rayshad Williams (36) during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
One of the more impressive players for the San Francisco 49ers this preseason was Jacob Cowing.

To see the rookie wide receiver fit into the 49ers offense so smoothly was incredible. Cowing has missed the majority of training camp and the first preseason game due to a hamstring injury. He should've started slow or looked timid.

But he was the complete opposite. It was surprising to see that out of him, but in reality it shouldn't be. This isn't anything new to Cowing. How he's been able to embed himself in the 49ers offense is due to his experience and routine in college.

"A lot of concepts that we did in Arizona are very similar to here," Cowing said. "The verbiage is obviously different. There's a lot more motions here too within our playbook, but the same way that I had to adapt and learn the playbook when I transferred to Arizona is similar to when I got here too.

"Just continue to ask questions, continue to look at it over and over even right before I go to bed, so I wake up in the morning and still have a fresh memory of it. Those are kind of the aspects I did when I transferred from UTEP to Arizona that helped me in the playbook and I'm trying to do the same thing when I got here. Just continue doing my routine to help me understand the playbook a lot better."

The 49ers may have found a gem in the fourth round. Rookies joining the 49ers, especially on the offensive end, tend to struggle. It is a tough playbook to pick up and then be able to go out there and execute. Cowing missed significant time and showed no issues.

His experience from transferring to Arizona from UTEP has proven to be key. The way he approaches learning a new playbook is just as crucial. He is serious about the mental side of the game, which is why he looks so comfortable out there. When a player looks comfortable, it means they are confident with their knowledge of the playbook.

Seeing how free and smooth he was in his two preseason games proves that. Even the way he speaks is indicative of the serious person he is when it comes to learning it all. The 49ers have to find a way to get Cowing onto the field for the offense. The moment won't be too big for him and he'll give them that vertical dynamic they've sought out for years.

