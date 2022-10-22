How Long Will it Take for Christian McCaffrey to Gel in the 49ers Offense?

Christian McCaffrey is going to do a ton for the San Francisco 49ers.

Given how mediocre the offense has been for the majority of this season, his addition will only lift up the ceiling. Gaining the ultimate "queen chess piece" and pairing him up with Deebo Samuel is only going to benefit the 49ers offense.

“I don't think there's anything he can't do," said Kyle Shanahan. "Just whether it's in the pass game, the run game, blocking, I think he's a very talented player. And just watching how he plays, he’s a very smart player. He always gets to the right hole, is very smooth, and we’ve seen that at every level he's played in.”

Can't blame Shanahan for wanting McCaffrey in his offense and for how excited he is to have him. Any offense would. However, midseason trades are always tricky. There is going to be some time before the newly acquired player will be able to fit into the team given the new playbook and teammates. McCaffrey is entering a complex system with the 49ers after all.

How long will it take for McCaffrey to gel in the 49ers offense?

I expect him to be perfectly embedded into the offense by the time the 49ers face the Chargers in Week 10. By that time, McCaffrey will have had two games under his belt, assuming he is up for Week 7 against Kansas City, and a Bye Week to acclimate himself. That is adequate time for him to be the clear-cut starter and be an impact player all around.

It all starts with Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs. McCaffrey more than likely will play, but I don't see more than around five snaps for him. A couple of snaps will probably be him acting as a decoy in ghost motion, so not every snap is about him getting the ball. That is the point of his acquisition -- the 49ers do not need to force feed him the ball.

The everlasting point into trading for McCaffrey was what he can do for the offense in totality. He can make an impact without the ball in his hands and that will do wonders for the offense. Right now, only Deebo Samuel has that impact, which is why defenses are selling out to stop him. The 49ers do not have anyone else to pick up the slack to make defenses pay for that.

So with McCaffrey, he should begin to take advantage of the attention Samuel is getting by the Chargers game. The next two weeks against the Chiefs and Rams will be teasers of what is to come the rest of the way. I just wouldn't bank on McCaffrey fully gelling with the offense yet until Week 10.

And if he is able to do it sooner, then say a prayer for the Rams.