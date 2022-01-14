Skip to main content
Player(s)
Deebo Samuel
Team(s)
San Francisco 49ers

How the 49ers Figured Out the Best Way to Use Deebo Samuel

Had the 49ers figured out the best way to use Samuel two years ago, they wouldn't have blown a 10-point fourth quarter lead in the Super Bowl.

The 49ers saved their season when they figured out the right way to use Deebo Samuel.

Samuel is an elite wide receiver who led the NFL in yards per catch this season. But he also is an elite running back, as the 49ers learned midway through this season, and when they give him at least six carries in a game, they're undefeated.

Had the 49ers figured out the best way to use Samuel two years ago, they wouldn't have blown a 10-point fourth quarter lead in the Super Bowl. That's how important this revelation has been.

Here's what offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel said Thursday about the process of figuring out how best to use Samuel:

Read More

Q: From a personnel standpoint, when a guy like Deebo Samuel has the season he did, do you think that's going to become something other teams will look for, or is he hard to replicate?

McDANIEL: "Any time people approach some uncharted territory, it opens people's minds. But if watched any of the draft coverage the last couple years, people have been trying to find the next Deebo, The problem is there's one Deebo. Maybe he will open up opportunities for other guys with his skillsets, but he is a rare, rare player for him to be able to contribute in the way he does -- shoot, it has taken time for us to adjust. You're going step by step with a player learning your offense, you want him to master stuff before you move on, and we've learned this year that this guy can handle more things within our system, and we can find different ways to get him the ball because he's truly truly special."

Q: How much does that open up your imagination and challenge you having Deebo?

McDANIEL: "The problem that you're trying to solve is how do I get the ball. And on game day, it's, 'Hey Deebo, here's the ball.' That's the best thing for a coach that you can possibly imagine."

My Post - 2022-01-13T165413.848
News

How the 49ers Figured Out the Best Way to Use Deebo Samuel

35 seconds ago
USATSI_17477377
News

Dan Quinn Presents Potential Challenge for Kyle Shanahan and 49ers Offense

3 hours ago
My Post - 2022-01-12T164037.951
News

Kyle Shanahan Says Jimmy Garoppolo is a "Real Good Quarterback"

Jan 12, 2022
My Post - 2022-01-12T153420.883
News

Jimmy Garoppolo Says His Injured Thumb is "Feeling Great"

Jan 12, 2022
USATSI_16887282
News

49ers Star Left Tackle Trent Williams Misses Wednesday's Practice

Jan 12, 2022
My Post - 2022-01-11T155427.882
News

Is Jauan Jennings the New Kendrick Bourne... or Better?

Jan 11, 2022
My Post (15)
News

DeMeco Ryans Deserves Top Honors for the 49ers' Playoff Berth

Jan 11, 2022
My Post - 2022-01-11T120028.828
News

Dolphins Request to Intervew 49ers OC Mike McDaniel to be Head Coach

Jan 11, 2022