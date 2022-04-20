Skip to main content

How the 49ers Will Replace Alex Mack if He Retires

The most obvious way to replace Mack would be in the draft.

Add another position to the 49ers' list of needs.

Pro Bowl center Alex Mack still hasn't decided if he will play this year or retire, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, which is troubling news for the 49ers, because the offseason training program started Tuesday and the draft is merely eight days away. So if Mack wants to retire, the 49ers need to know now so they can replace him.

The most obvious way to replace Mack would be in the draft. The top pick the 49ers' currently own is No. 61, which the 49ers theoretically could use on the best center available -- Dylan Parham from Memphis, Cam Jurgens from Nebraska or Cole Strange from University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.

But 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan generally prefers not to start rookies right away on offense. Just last year, he essentially redshirted Trey Lance, Aaron Banks, Trey Sermon and Jaylon Moore. Shanahan wants these young players to fully digest his vast and complex playbook before they step on the field.

Which means the 49ers might not look for an immediate replacement in the draft. Instead, they could sign a veteran free agent such as J.C. Tretter.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, they currently have the least cap space in the NFL. And unless they get rid of Jimmy Garoppolo soon, they probably won't be able to sign a veteran starter at center.

Which means the 49ers could move starting right guard Daniel Brunskill to center. Brunskill is a veteran, he knows the offense and he has started games at center for the 49ers. He could play the position for a season while the 49ers groom a rookie to take his place in 2023.

Don't be shocked if Brunskill moves to center this season and the 49ers' starting guards are Aaron Bankes and Jaylon Moore.

