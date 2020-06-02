All49ers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

The End of the Franchise Quarterback Era

Grant Cohn

It’s the most important position in football.

It’s the hardest position to play in sports.

We hear these things about quarterbacks all the time, and these statements are true. But we’ve exaggerated their meaning, and overrated the position.

The Cowboys reportedly offered quarterback Dak Prescott a contract worth $33 million per season, and he turned it down. He wants $35 million per. In a sport with a salary cap. On a team that has to pay 52 other players.

And Prescott probably will get what he wants eventually, because Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson makes $35 million per season. That’s the new rate for a good quarterback.

And the price goes up every year.

Should it?

Wilson currently earns a whopping 16 percent of the Seahawks’ cap space. And he’s an all-time great quarterback, arguably the best in the NFL today. But he probably won’t win a Super Bowl while he hoards that much of his team’s cap space. He hasn’t won a Super Bowl since 2013, when he earned just 0.5 percent of the Seahawks’ cap.

Since 2000, only three quarterbacks have won a Super Bowl while earning more than nine percent of their team’s cap: Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. Every other Super-Bowl-winning quarterback since 2000 earned less than nine percent of his team’s cap. That includes Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger. As great as those three are, none of them has won a Super Bowl since they started making tons of money a decade ago.

And yet, 16 quarterbacks currently earn more than nine percent of their teams’ cap space. Including Jimmy Garoppolo, who will earn 12.9 percent of the 49ers’ cap in 2020. Last season, he earned just 8.6 percent. His price tag went up, meaning his performance must improve as well. He needs to play like a Brady or a Manning to justify his contract and win a Super Bowl. And Garoppolo just might play like them. He rarely loses.

But teams have spent too much money on quarterbacks the past 10 years. And the teams with good, cheap quarterbacks tend to win the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes’ won it while earning 2.4 percent of the Chiefs’ cap in 2019. And Nick Foles won it while earning 0.9 percent of the Eagles’ cap in 2017.

The Cowboys absolutely should not give Prescott $35 million per season. They missed the playoffs last season when he made $2.1 million. They’re kidding themselves if they think they’ll be better when Prescott’s cap percentage jumps from 1.1 to 15 or 16.

Notice the Patriots didn’t sign a starting quarterback this offseason. They gave the starting job to 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham, and will pay him just 0.4 percent of their cap in 2020. If Stidham plays well, the Patriots will have the biggest advantage in pro sports: a good, cheap quarterback. If he doesn’t play well, the Patriots will stink, get a top draft pick next year, which they’ll use on a good, cheap quarterback.

This is the newest trend in the NFL. Forward-thinking organizations have rethought the need to spend through the nose for quarterbacks. All the rules favor the offense. Defenses barely can touch quarterbacks these days. Playing quarterback in the NFL is easier than ever. That’s why so many young quarterbacks have had huge success recently.

So why pay $25 million for a quarterback when you can get similar production for $750,000?

If Rodgers and Brees can’t win the Super Bowl making more than nine percent of their teams’ cap, your favorite quarterback probably can’t, either.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five NFL Teams that Should Sign Colin Kaepernick

Here are five good NFL teams that would be even better with quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Grant Cohn

by

nyjets011269

The Mt. Rushmore of NFL Offensive Coaches

These are the four most innovative, influential offensive coaches ever.

Grant Cohn

by

Bmurph

Expectations for 49ers' Colton McKivitz in 2020

The 49ers drafted George Kittle and Dre Greenlaw in Round 5, so the expectations for their latest fifth-round pick, Colton McKivitz, are understandably high.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Mitchell Alan

Why the 49ers Should Sign Aqib Talib

The 49ers have $15.7 million in cap space and veteran cornerback Aqib Talib is a free agent. They should sign him. Here's why.

Grant Cohn

by

Dirtysouthmaui

UDFA Darrion Daniels Adds Depth at Nose Tackle Behind D.J. Jones

UDFA Darrion Daniels could make the 49ers because they're thin in their interior defensive line.

Maverick Pallack

Predicting the Impact of Five 49ers Primed with Bigger Roles in 2020

Here's what to expect from these five ascending 49ers in 2020.

Nick_Newman

by

Mitchell Alan

Fantasy Football: 49ers Raheem Mostert is a Risky Selection

Raheem Mostert is a premier running back, but the 49ers use a committee of running backs.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Mitchell Alan

49ers to Donate $1 Million to Fight Systemic Racism

49ers owner Jed York wants to join the fight against systemic racism in the United States.

Grant Cohn

Will Jimmy Garoppolo Have Over or Under 3,950.5 Passing Yards in 2020?

The over/under for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's 2020 passing yards is 3,905.5.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Bmurph

Why the 49ers have Leverage Over George Kittle in Contract Negotiations

The 49ers and George Kittle reportedly are far apart in contract negotiations. Here's why the 49ers have leverage over Kittle.

Grant Cohn

by

Mtl49