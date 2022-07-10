How the 49ers Roster Stacks Up Against the Seahawks Roster

Seattle was 2-0 against the 49ers and 5-10 against everybody else last season.

This week, I will compare the 49ers to their NFC West divisional rivals position by position to determine who has the best team on paper entering training camp.

Today, I'll start with the team that finished last in the division, the Seattle Seahawks, who were 2-0 against the 49ers in 2021 and 5-10 against everybody else.

QUARTERBACK

Seahawks: Drew Lock

49ers: Trey Lance

Advantage: 49ers. Lance may be a relative unknown, but that's still better than Lock, who's known to be the worst starting quarterback in the league. He's so bad, lots of people think the Seahawks brought him in to tank for the No. 1 pick so they can draft a quarterback next year.

OFFENSIVE WEAPONS

Seahawks: WR D.K. Metcalf, WR Tyler Lockett, TE Noah Fant, RB Rashaad Penny, RB Kenneth Walker.

49ers: WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk, TE George Kittle, RB Elijah Mitchell, FB Kyle Juszczyk.

Advantage: Seahawks. This one's extremely close, but Lockett is a better No. 2 wide receiver than Aiyuk at this time, Penny is more explosive than Mitchell and Fant is ascending while Kittle is on the down slope of his career.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Seahawks: LT Charles Cross, LG Damien Lewis, C Austin Blythe, RG Gabe Jackson, RT Jake Curhan.

49ers: LT Trent Williams, LG Aaron Banks, C Jake Brendel, RG Daniel Brunskill, RT Mike McGlinchey.

Advantage: 49ers. The Seahawks have a solid interior offensive line, unlike the 49ers, but Seattle's offensive tackles are complete no-names.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Seahawks: DE Darrell Taylor, DT Poona Ford, DT Al Woods, DE Shelby Harris.

49ers: Nick Bosa, Javon Kinlaw, Arik Armstead, Samson Ebukam.

Advantage: 49ers. Seattle's defensive line is decent. San Francisco's is dominant. Big difference.

LINEBACKERS:

Seahawks: Jordyn Brooks, Cody Barton, Uchenna Nwosu.

49ers: Azeez Al-Shaair, Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw.

Advantage: 49ers. The 49ers have the best linebacker trio in the league, and Seattle lost Bobby Wagner this offseason.

DEFENSIVE BACKS:

Seahawks: CB Artie Burns, CB Sidney Jones, NCB Justin Coleman, FS Quandre Diggs, SS Jamal Adams.

49ers: CB Charvarius Ward, CB Emmanuel Moseley, NCB Samuel Womack, FS Jimmie Ward, SS Talanoa Hufanga.

Advantage: Seahawks. The 49ers have better outside corners than the Seahawks, but Seattle has an outstanding nickelback and an All Pro strong safety while the 49ers have question marks at those positions.

FINAL SCORE

49ers: 4

Seahawks: 2.

The 49ers are significantly better in the trenches than the Seahawks, but Seattle has talent on the perimeter both offensively and defensively. That's why the Seahawks with Russell Wilson consistently beat the 49ers. Now that he's gone, the 49ers should sweep this matchup.