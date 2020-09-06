Instant Analysis of 49ers Practice Squad

The 49ers just announced they have signed the following players to their practice squad:

WR River Cracraft

S Johnathan Cyprien

DL Darrion Daniels

OL Hroniss Grasu

TE Chase Harrell

CB Tim Harris Jr.

RB JaMycal Hasty

FB Josh Hokit

WR Jauan Jennings

CB Dontae Johnson

DL Dion Jordan

S Jared Mayden

OL Dakoda Shepley

OL William Sweet

LB Joe Walker

WR Kevin White

Here are the players who have the best chance to join the 53-man roster one day:

1. Running Back JaMycal Hasty.

Hasty was one of the stars of training camp, because he’s one of the most electric athletes on the team. He’s shifty, fast and surprisingly strong for a small scat back. Had there been a preseason, he might have played his way onto the 53-man roster, but the 49ers can stash him on their practice squad because the rest of the league hasn’t seen him play in the NFL yet. By next season, he could become the 49ers’ No. 3 running back behind Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., because Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon will be free agents.

2. Fullback Josh Hokit.

Hokit was a running back and a wrestler at Fresno State. The 49ers want to turn him into a fullback, and the switch will take time. But Hokit seemed to pick up the offense quickly as a rookie in camp this year and, if he gets stronger and develops quickly, he could become the starting fullback as soon as 2021, because Kyle Juszczyk will be a free agent.

3. Wide Receiver Jauan Jennings.

The 49ers drafted Jennings to be a big slot receiver who complements small slot receiver Trent Taylor. But Jennings struggled during camp -- he played like a rookie seventh-round pick who missed OTAs and minicamp and didn’t know the offense well. Go figure.To make matters worse for him, the 49ers signed Jordan Reed, who instantly became their best big receiver in the slot. So Jennings became expendable. But Reed may not be on the 49ers next season, and the 49ers must have seen something in Jennings for them to draft him. He could replace Reed next year.

4. Defensive Tackle Darrion Daniels.

An explosive, powerful, low-to-the-ground defensive tackle the 49ers signed as an undrafted free agent this year. Daniels is similar to Kevin Givens, whom the 49ers signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019, and just made the 53-man roster after spending a year on the practice squad. Daniels could follow the same trajectory.

5. Safety/Nickelback Jared Mayden.

Mayden started training camp playing free safety, but seemed to find a home at nickelback by the end. He intercepted two passes while playing nickel. The 49ers have had success developing undrafted cornerbacks -- starter Emmanuel Moseley was an undrafted free agent who spent a season on the 49ers practice squad. Mayden could become a starter as well in 2021 if K’Waun Williams leaves during free agency.

6. Cornerback Tim Harris Jr.

The 49ers drafted Harris with a sixth-round pick in 2019, so they clearly like him. He spent his rookie season on the Injured Reserve list and didn’t make any plays during this year’s training camp, so they put him on the practice squad for now. But in 2021, he’ll be the only cornerback on the team who won’t be a free agent. So if he improves, he’ll play.