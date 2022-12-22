Instant Analysis of the 49ers' Pro Bowl Selections and Snubs

The NFL just released the rosters for the upcoming Pro Bowl, and the following six 49ers made it: Nick Bosa, Talanoa Hufanga, Kyle Juszczyk, George Kittle, Fred Warner and Trent Williams.

In addition, the following 49ers were selected as NFC Pro Bowl alternates: Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Charvarius Ward, Jake Brendel, Robbie Gould, Mitch Wishnowsky and Ray-Ray McCloud.

Here's my instant analysis of these selections:

1. Good for Talanoa Hufanga, who made the Pro Bowl in his first season as a starter. Plus, he's one of only three safeties who made the NFC team along with Quadre Diggs and Budda Baker. That's heady stuff.

2. Christian McCaffrey should be more than a mere alternate -- he should have made the team over Cowboys running back Tony Pollard.

3. Charvarius Ward also should have made the team over Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander. Ward is just as essential to the 49ers secondary as Hufanga.

4. Jake Brendel absolutely deserves to be a Pro Bowl alternate. His peers clearly respect him, because I doubt many fans voted for him. He's a relative no-name.

5. Deebo Samuel is an alternate purely based on reputation. He has had a down season. Brandon Aiyuk should have been an alternate over him.

6. Three 49ers specialists made the team, as they should. They've been terrific all season, especially McCloud, the return man.

7. Poor Dre Greenlaw. He didn't even make the team as an alternate even though he has played better than Fred Warner this season. What a shame. Greenlaw deserves respect.