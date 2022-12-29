Jimmy Garoppolo Does Not Appear Close to Returning

And why would he want to play again for the 49ers?

SANTA CLARA -- Jimmy Garoppolo made a brief appearance in the 49ers locker room on Wednesday.

He rolled to his locker on a knee scooter, which allows him to wheel around the facility without putting any weight on his broken foot. Then he wheeled out 15 seconds later. There was no cast on his foot, but he still couldn't walk on it.

"He just got the hard cast off, so he's not able to move around and do stuff yet," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "They're still in the training-room processes, not out on the field or anything, so not much has changed.

Last week, Fox's Jay Glazer reported that the 49ers are holding out hope that Jimmy Garoppolo will be able to return at some point in the playoffs, presumably as a backup for Brock Purdy, who's undefeated. But from the looks of Garoppolo today, his return seems highly unlikely. If he can't put weight on his foot now, when will he be back in football shape?

And why would he want to play again for the 49ers? If he plays and gets injured, he will lose big bucks in the upcoming free agency. It's in his interest not to play, just as it's in Derek Carr's interest not to play, because the Raiders want to trade him this offseason and they need to keep him healthy. That's why Carr is done for the season.

I'm guessing Garoppolo is done for the season as well, which would be for the best. He needs a new start somewhere. Keeping him around as a backup would be a distraction the 49ers don't need.