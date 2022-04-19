Skip to main content

Jimmy Garoppolo Will Not Attend the 49ers Offseason Training Program

He doesn't want to be here anymore.

The 49ers offseason training program starts today, and Jimmy Garoppolo will not be there.

Garoppolo still is rehabbing his surgically-repaired throwing shoulder away from the 49ers' facility and, according to the NFL Network, will not be in Santa Clara when the rest of his teammates report to the offseason training program.

Good.

Garoppolo should never step in the 49ers facility again. It's Trey Lance's team now. That's why the 49ers have been trying to trade Garoppolo all offseason. That's why the 49ers have been giving Lance "private indications" that he will be the starting quarterback this year. That's why Jimmy Garoppolo said goodbye to reporters at the end of last season.

If he wanted to be here, he would show up even during rehab, not to go on the field, but just to show his leadership. But he's not the leader of this team anymore, because they don't want him and he doesn't want them.

Garoppolo's mere presence in the facility would be a distraction, and it would prevent Lance from becoming the leader of the team. Good for Garoppolo for staying away. At least he's decisive, unlike the 49ers, who still don't know what to do with him.

Garoppolo probably will stay away through OTAs and minicamp while he finishes his rehab. Then he'll pass a physical and need to return. At that point, it will be on the 49ers to do the right thing and let him go.

What will they do?

