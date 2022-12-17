Kyle Shanahan Says Jordan Mason's Time Will Come

The 49ers have two good running backs, but one of them hardly plays.

Jordan Mason is averaging an astounding 6.6 yards per carry for the 49ers this season. And yet this past Thursday night, the 49ers gave him just four carries while they gave 26 to Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey is an excellent running back, but he's not built to carry the ball 26 times per game. He's not built like Derrick Henry -- Mason is. Mason needs to carry the ball more frequently down the stretch, particularly to keep McCaffrey fresh for the playoffs.

I asked Kyle Shanahan on a conference call about Mason. Here's exchange we had:

ME: Christian McCaffrey said he calls Jordan Mason "Mariano Rivera," like he's the closer. Is there something he needs to do to earn more carries earlier in the game or is Christian just too good to take off the field?

SHANAHAN: “No, we can give him more carries earlier in the game. We’ve mixed him in for a few in the weeks before. It was just tough in this game with how much we like Christian in the pass game also and just the threat that he is on the field, but no, his time will come. We usually use everybody.”

MY INTERPRETATION: Shanahan was desperate to win the division this past Thursday, so he overused McCaffrey, his security blanket. Shanahan is afraid to use Mason because he's a rookie and Shanahan doesn't trust rookies unless he has to. But now that the 49ers have clinched a playoff berth, Shanahan can feature Mason more frequently because they have nothing to lose. Plus he's terrific.

I expect Mason's time to come now.