Major Takeaways from Kyle Shanahan's Press Conference about Injuries

Kyle Shanahan spoke to the press Wednesday for the first time since Tarvarius Moore and Justin Skule suffered serious injuries during Monday's practice.

Here are three major takeaways from what Shanahan said.

1. Shanahan has cancelled the rest of OTAs and all of mini-camp.

The 49ers were supposed to have three days of OTAs this week followed by three days of mini-camp next week. Instead, Shanahan has sent the players home early for summer vacation. He said the schedule change has nothing to do with injuries, but I'm skeptical, considering the changes came after the injuries, not before.

Cancelling the final two weeks of spring practices seems like an overreaction. Instead of sending players home early, coaches could have worked with them in class rooms. Could have installed the entire offense, defense and special teams. Could have watched tape of the 49ers first two opponents and their divisional rivals.

Missed opportunity.

2. Shanahan should have shut down Monday's practice after the first major injury.

When Tarvarius Moore ruptured his Achilles during warmups, that's when Shanahan should have ended practice for the day. That's when he should have sent everyone back to the class room or the weight room. Instead, Shanahan let practice continue, and then Skule tore his ACL.

Both injuries were preventable, but the second especially so.

When asked about ending practice early, Shanahan said that would have been "weird," and that he'd only do that if a player broke his knee. So instead of cutting one practice short, he cancelled the next two weeks entirely.

Go figure.

3. Shanahan did not reassure fans about the 49ers' injury issues.

Fans know the 49ers have been among the most-injured teams in the league eight years in a row. Fans want to hear Shanahan say he has identified the root of the cause and is working to fix it.

Instead, he told fans that their is no pattern, no common thread, each injury is random and unpreventable and he will continue going about business as usual. He will make zero changes to his training camp regiment. He really said that.

Way to read the room, Kyle.