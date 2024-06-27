NFL.com: The 49ers Have the No. 1 Offense in the NFL
The 49ers brought back all 11 starters on offense and drafted wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in Round 1 this year. And now they enter the 2024 season with the no. 1 offense in the league according to NFL.com's Gennaro Filice.
Here's Filice's breakdown:
"SIGNATURE STRENGTH: Kyle Shanahan’s scheme. The 49ers’ head man has established himself as one of the best offensive minds in football by running a balanced system that’s not just the envy of tape munchers but also many NFL coaches. Shanahan’s concepts -- which consistently put defenses in a run/pass bind through creative deployment and savvy play sequencing -- have spread throughout the league as the branches of his coaching tree have grown. So, how has he kept his own version of the attack fresh? Constant evolution. As The Ringer’s Ben Solak chronicled before this past February’s Super Bowl, the play-action passes that used to be the hallmark of Shanahan’s offense aren’t nearly as common these days. That said, the coach still leans on wide-zone runs, condensed formations and versatile personnel packages. Speaking of personnel, Shanahan has all-star talent at running back (Christian McCaffrey), fullback (Kyle Juszczyk), wide receiver (Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel Sr.) and tight end (George Kittle), along with a quarterback (Brock Purdy) who executes his system with aplomb. While the offensive line beyond first-team All-Pro LT Trent Williams still leaves something to be desired, Shanahan routinely schemes around it. This is a well-oiled machine with premium parts and a deft designer. WORRYING WEAKNESS: Kyle Shanahan’s scheme when trailing. One consistent knock on Shanahan: He can’t lead a comeback. The basic thinking goes that his offensive system runs great when San Francisco’s in control of the game, but when the 49ers fall behind and are forced out of their comfort zone, the attack stalls. Now, seeing how the Niners just overcame a 17-point halftime deficit to beat the Lions in January’s NFC Championship Game, this narrative isn’t exactly airtight. Though this pesky statistic lives on: Under Shanahan, San Francisco is 0-38 when trailing by eight-plus points in the fourth quarter. That’s admittedly a little convoluted, but it’s not nothing."- Gennaro Filice, NFL.com.
With all due respect to Filice, I disagree with his analysis.
Shanahan is a good offensive coach but he's not the best one in the NFL -- Andy Reid is. And Shanahan's system isn't balanced -- the 49ers ranked dead last in pass attempts last season. And their signature strength isn't Shanahan -- it's their collection of six All Pros plus MVP candidate Brock Purdy.
Shanahan's system certainly is a strength, but it got shut down by the best defenses in the NFL last season. He couldn't figure out how to beat the Chiefs' simulated pressures in the Super Bowl. And his game management while leading in the second halves of Super Bowls is the biggest weakness on the team.
The 49ers offense may put up big numbers in the regular season, but in the playoffs when the games are do or die, I'm taking the Chiefs offense every time.