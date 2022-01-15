NFL's All Pro Team Snubs Nick Bosa

He recorded 15.5 sacks -- fourth most in the NFL. He had a monster season.

Two 49ers made the NFL's All Pro team this season, and neither one is Nick Bosa.

Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams both were named first-team All Pro, and both deserve the honor. Williams has been the best left tackle in the NFL for a decade, while Samuel emerged this season as the premier offensive weapon in football regardless of position.

But shouldn't Bosa be an All Pro, too?

He recorded 15.5 sacks -- fourth most in the NFL. He had a monster season. You could argue he's one of the best defensive players in the NFL regardless of position and the best player on the 49ers -- even better than Samuel and Wiliams.

And while it's understandable Bosa didn't make first-team All Pro (only two edge rushers made it, and both had more sacks than Bosa), shouldn't he have been second-team All Pro instead of Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, who had eight sacks? Bosa nearly doubled his total.

"I definitely think Bosa should be there," head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday. "There's no doubt about that, I don't think people appreciate how good Bosa is play-in and play-out. I've heard people talk about him for Comeback Player of the Year and every time they say that I can't believe he hasn't been mentioned in Defensive Player of the Year. So that was a surprise to me.”

In addition to Bosa, other 49ers who did not make the All Pro team were George Kittle, Fred Warner, Arik Armstead and Jimmie Ward.