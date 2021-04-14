One Cornerback the 49ers Might Draft in Round 2

If they can get a good cornerback in Round 2, they absolutely should, because cornerback is one of the thinnest position groups on their roster.

The 49ers aren't one quarterback away from winning a Super Bowl. They need lots of things.

To find out which cornerback the 49ers should target, I asked former New York Jets corner Eric Crocker for his opinion:

CROCKER: "There are some guys I think might go late first, like Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes -- the two Georgia corners. But if it were up to me, there's a guy who's high risk, high reward, and his name is Kelvin Joseph. When I was watching his film, it was some of the more inconsistent film I've seen.

"He has all the physical traits -- he's 6'1", 200 pounds, runs in the 4.3s. He's terrific from that standpoint. But his issue is he has terrible eyes, and his terrible eyes led to him not breaking on balls when he should have. But when he was on it, it looked terrific."

Q: Did he have terrible eyes in zone coverage, or was he peeking at the quarterback while playing man-to-man coverage?

CROCKER: "Both. He probably has the worst eyes I've ever seen. But it's very coachable. Now, I don't know his work ethic. Is he willing to put in the work to where he's willing to buy into the things they're trying to teach him and make him understand. If he has that, where he wants to learn, then he can be a terrific corner and would be great in that second round.

"But his eyes are so bad, he just has to look at the quarterback when the receiver makes his break, and so he stops his feet and a lot of times won't break back on the receiver. Now, it didn't hurt him too much because a lot of the times they didn't throw the ball at him. It's just something I noticed on film where if they did throw the ball at him, he probably would have been in some trouble."