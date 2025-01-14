All 49ers

PFF Says the 49ers Should Draft Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr. in Round 1

Most draft analysts agree that the 49ers must address their trenches with their first-round pick this season. But they don't agree on which side of the trenches the 49ers should address.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Some people think they should take a defensive lineman considering they currently have Nick Bosa and a bunch of journeymen. Other analysts such as Pro Football Focus think the 49ers should take an offensive lineman to protect Brock Purdy.

"A down season sees the 49ers with a top-15 selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, and that would give them the opportunity to bolster their offensive line," writes PFF analyst Gordon McGuinness. "Banks was elite as a pass blocker in 2024, allowing just four total pressures on 143 true pass sets."

Banks played left tackle at Texas, which means he could potentially replace Trent Williams at left tackle in the future. In the meantime, he could replace Colton McKivitz at right tackle, or he even could replace Aaron Banks at left guard -- Banks will be a free agent this offseason and the 49ers probably will not sign him. Banks would be a major upgrade at left guard while he waits to move to tackle.

Some people question Banks' length and argue that he's much better suited to play guard than tackle. We'll find out his exact arm length at the Combine in February. If he truly is a blue-chip tackle prospect with guard flexibility, the 49ers won't be able to pass on him.

